Appointments for the next 800 COVID-19 vaccines in Charlotte County were available online Wednesday, but gone in minutes.
Actual shots in arms will be next week, however, at the Harold Avenue Park, by appointment only. The health department and county did not announce a time that the website would go live until about 9 minutes before it went live at 9 a.m.
Last week when appointments for 900 doses to those 65 and older went online, the slots were gone in minutes, staff said, with 22,000 different users vying for access. The website, www.coadfl.org, crashed according to some users. It did advise users to try again until it announced no more appointments.
Last week, many did not read that message and continued to try and make an appointment, thinking incorrectly that they had to wait until April or May. This week, the all full message was in red and features more prominently.
Since the slots were filled last week, there are always about 150 people hovering on the website, hitting refresh and hoping for the appointments to open up, said Public Information Officer Brian Gleason.
After the initial run last week, technology staff with the county and area nonprofits immediately began beefing up the website capacity to handle the next crunch, Pepe told The Daily Sun. The health department is also trying to upgrade its phone system before resuming phone registrations, he said.
At this point, vaccine supply from the state is the biggest factor limiting the county’s ability to administer more vaccine to its citizens, Pepe said. Thanks to volunteer pharmacists and nurses, they have the staff to administer the shots. They have the sites for expanding vaccinations, he said, including the Charlotte Sports Park in mid-county and Ann and Chuck Dever Park in Englewood.
“If we had more vaccines, we could open up more sites,” he said.
As of early Tuesday, the county had vaccinated 459 long-term care residents, 290 long-term care staff, 958 hospital staff and 1,853 people 65 and over. The number would be higher by the end of the day, Pepe said.
Pepe’s message of short supply contradicts somewhat Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent announcement that hospitals will be penalized for not distributing all their vaccines. The penalty is the state will take back the unused inventory. Federal officials have pushed the blame onto states for the slower-than-expected vaccine rollout.
Pepe acknowledged that the local health department can’t vaccinate all 160,000 people in the county who are eligible. Partners include hospitals, doctors offices, clinics and pharmacies. CVS and Walgreens are currently under federal contract to vaccinate residents and staff at long-term care and assisted-living facilities. They don’t anticipate opening up to the public until maybe March.
“The goal for my team is not to be the only operation in town,” Pepe said.
Several readers told The Daily Sun that their doctors are saying they do not have the vaccine. Other doctors have advised their patients that they have applied to receive vaccines.
Pepe’s office is helping local doctors go through the steps to become eligible to receive vaccines, when the supply arrives. Doctors’ offices and clinics can either be an independent site, proving to the state that they can handle complex temperature monitoring and inventory control, or they can be an extension of the local health department and get their supply there, Pepe said.
DeSoto Memorial Hospital knew it would have a surplus, and quickly opened it up to the senior public, said spokesperson Sarah Hipp. That supply is gone now, and the local health department is offering the next round of 500 shots to seniors starting Wednesday.
Fawcett Memorial Hospital is still vaccinating health care workers at the hospital and in the community, said spokesperson Alexandria Benjamin. “We will continue to work with other providers and our local health department officials as the COVID-19 vaccine program expands to other high-risk groups,” she said.
Bayfront’s hospitals did not respond by press time.
Millennium Physicians, a large network for Southwest Florida, said it plans to offer vaccines to its patients at central sites, but has not been able to get any vaccines.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health is using its supply for its staff, said Director of Marketing Julie Beatty.
Despite the struggle, Pepe said he believes the vaccine will reverse the trend of ever increasing number of positive tests, hospitalization and deaths.
“As long as we can continue in an orderly fashion, we should be able to see an improvement in our numbers,” he said.
Actually, the site said check back AFTER Jan. 6, which is Jan. 7 by anybody's estimate. But I logged in at 3:47 am Jan 6 and site was not live. No indication when it would become active, so I surmised it was on Jan. 7. WRONG. A random time was selected and the luck of the draw awarded vaccine to a lucky few. How about this: You just randomly call people and ask if they would like a vaccine... and Pepe should lose his job.
