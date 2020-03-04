The county's new planned developments, West Port and Babcock, are proposing the next 358 new homes with five development requests before the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board Monday.
The board meeting is at 1:30 p.m., 18500 Murdock Circle. Charlotte County commissioners will have the final say on the development requests.
Another developer in Englewood, Rotonda Golf Partners II, LLC, is proposing to subdivide more than six acres on Par View Road, to add another eight single family home lots.
And Kolter Land Partners, West Port developer, is seeking approval to adjust the final road layout for development in Murdock Village on 432 acres the county just sold.
In West Port, Texas-based homebuilder Forestar Real Estate Group, Inc. has proposed the next 124 single-family lots on 91 acres in its subdivisions called The Shores and The Cove. These are in the eastern section of the development between U.S. 41 and State Road 776.
In Babcock, Lennar Homes LLC has proposed its next 15 single-family lots on 42 acres of Babcock National Phase 2, which is in the northeast section of the community.
Babcock Property Holdings LLC is proposing Babcock Ranch Wayside Bend and Babcock Ranch Community with 24 and 195 single family homes respectively on 8 and 91 acres. These subdivisions are in the southeast part of the development.
Babcock is a 17,000-acre development located in the eastern part of Charlotte County in former mining and grazing land at the Lee County line.
