A Naples-based developer is asking the county to approve a new development district on 565 undeveloped acres at Tuckers Grade and I-75.
A new district allows the developer, Tuckers Point 1 Limited Partnership, to charge future residents for the cost of water, sewer and road development so the cost is not all borne by the county's broader tax base. The developer expects to spend in the range of $46 million to $55 million on infrastructure, according to documents submitted to the county.
The district would include up to 1,389 residential units, according to the request; however, site plan documents cite 1,689 units.
Tuckers Point 1 LTD will ask Charlotte County commissioners at their July 13 meeting to schedule a public hearing for July 27.
Also included in the site plan are a 400-bed hotel near the interstate and 380,000 square feet of commercial space. These are not mentioned in the application for a community development district.
This site in the county's undeveloped landscape have been slated for more intense development since 2004, the application states. Plans have alternated since then from residential to industrial, but the property ended up in foreclosure sometime after the big recession.
In 2018, commissioners approved plans by the current owner. That owner is scaling back its commercial plans somewhat, but keeping a request for a hotel, according to an updated proposal filed in late May.
No construction is currently underway at the site.
Other development districts in Charlotte County include Riverwood, West Port and Babcock.
