Charlotte County is receiving 1,750 first Moderna vaccine doses this week and 1,250 second doses, Communications Director Brian Gleason said Monday.
That's a little less than last week's supply of 1,800 first doses, but the state more than made up for that with second doses, Gleason said.
County staff and volunteers will administer the shots at the same site this week, Harold Avenue Regional Park, with 350 first shots every morning and 250 second doses every afternoon.
Callers from the state's COVID vaccination registration system will or are contacting people who placed themselves on the waiting list for first dose vaccination in Charlotte County.
People in line for second doses will already have a date on their vaccine card, Gleason said. They can come any time on that date from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Harold Avenue Regional Park.
At present, the pharmacies of Publix Supermarkets are also scheduling vaccines for people 65 and older. Publix currently opens up the online appointment calendar on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 a.m. The company will have information on how many vaccines are available Tuesday, said Maria Brous, Publix spokesperson. Last week, the Friday registration for Publix showed 1,400 slots available at that time for Charlotte County, with different amounts for other counties scattered throughout the state.
CVS and Walgreen's are currently busy with the federal contract to handle vaccinations at nursing homes and assisted living facilities statewide.
Vaccine seekers have been hoping for an increase in supply from the state, which in turn is waiting for an increase in supply from the federal government. The two authorized vaccine manufacturers, Moderna and Pfizer, have said they are working on ways to substantially increase manufacturing capacity as nations around the world expect supplies.
For the next COVID vaccine in the American pipeline — Johnson and Johnson's — the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's advisory board is scheduled to meet Feb. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.