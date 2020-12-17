Not every hospital in Charlotte County and surrounding counties made the governor’s list to receive the Moderna vaccine next week.
Some of those hospitals think that was a mistake and are still expecting to receive it.
Area hospitals that did not make the list released by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday:
• DeSoto Memorial Hospital
• Bayfront Punta Gorda
• Bayfront Port Charlottte
• Venice Regional Bayfront Health
• Lee Health
“We do not have a concern at this time,” said Sarah Hipp, public relations director for DeSoto Memorial Hospital. “We are on the list to receive the vaccine and have been in contact with them and its our understanding that they are having technical difficulties that has resulted in omitting multiple hospitals from the ‘list’ however we are still anticipating its arrival.”
DeSantis released a list of 173 hospitals in the state Wednesday that were to receive the Moderna vaccine, the second in line expecting approval this week from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Delivery would begin next week to hospitals in 43 counties that did not receive the first vaccine by Pfizer this week.
Hospitals are only vaccinating their front line health care workers in this first limited wave of vaccines. Also expected to receive vaccines next week are long term care facilities in Florida, most working with CVS or Walgreen’s. A few nursing homes hardest hit received early doses through the state this week.
Many hospitals do not have the minus 90 degree Farenheit storage required for the Pfizer vaccine, but they do have the minus 30-40 degree storage for Moderna. Also, the national supply of Moderna’s vaccine is much greater than Pfizer as Moderna was developed with U.S. government assistance.
“As you know, the distribution process is very fluid,” said Bevin Holzschuh, of Bayfront Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. “We are in contact with the state and we hope to have more information soon regarding our request for vaccine.”
Julie Beatty, marketing director of Venice Regional said, “We continue to work with the state who is coordinating distribution of the vaccine. We anticipate hearing more information soon about our request for employee vaccines.”
Lee Health is a large hospital that announced this week it is in line to receive the Pfizer vaccine, explaining why it is not on the first Moderna list.
