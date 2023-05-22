PUNTA GORDA — After three years of legal contention, Kevens Laguerre has pleaded no contest to manslaughter in connection with a 2020 shooting at a Port Charlotte nightclub.
Laguerre, 30, received a sentence of 13 years in prison after his plea of no contest on May 10, with two years of post-release probation. He received credit for time served of 1,201 days, roughly just over three years.
As part of his plea, Laguerre will also have to pay $25,000 in restitution to the victim's next of kin by 2038 and pay $3,742 in total court-related fees.
Authorities arrested Laguerre in January of 2020, after a reported shooting at the Over the Bridge Nightclub in Port Charlotte. The nightclub closed shortly after the shooting.
Witnesses told responding deputies that Laguerre had been fighting with another man outside the club, with at least two women joining his side.
At one point, Laguerre allegedly told the other man: "You think I'm playing? I'll shoot you!"
He then retrieved a handgun from his car and fired four times at the victim, according to witnesses, before leaving the scene in a car driven by his girlfriend, Kyrsha Taylor.
Laguerre and Taylor were arrested several days later, with Laguerre being initially charged with second-degree murder.
Taylor, 27, was charged as an accessory after the fact. Her next court appearance is scheduled for June 14, as she did not offer a plea of no contest as of May.
According to authorities, the victim had a gunshot wound near his right eyebrow, two additional wounds on his forehead, and an entry wound on his right chest and shoulder area.
The victim's name was withheld by his next of kin under Marsy's Law, though he was known to be in his 30s.
The case dragged on for years, as Taylor and Laguerre were arrested just prior to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.
