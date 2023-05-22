PUNTA GORDA — After three years of legal contention, Kevens Laguerre has pleaded no contest to manslaughter in connection with a 2020 shooting at a Port Charlotte nightclub.

Laguerre, 30, received a sentence of 13 years in prison after his plea of no contest on May 10, with two years of post-release probation. He received credit for time served of 1,201 days, roughly just over three years.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments