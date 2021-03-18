The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to keep their golf carts secure after nine were reported stolen in the last three weeks.
"We believe the suspects responsible for these crimes are from outside of our county," said CCSO spokesperson Claudette Bennett. "They are traveling to golf cart-friendly communities and taking advantage of easily accessible golf carts."
The CCSO warns people to secure their golf carts when not in use, along with other tips:
- Removing the golf cart key and parking it in a secure location.
- When parked in the driveway, block the golf cart with a vehicle.
- Installing a unique key switch, a security system that can disable the cart or a pedal lock.
