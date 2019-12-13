PUNTA GORDA — It’s been “pretty painless” so far for William Levi, an owner of Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant in Punta Gorda, to annex into the city of Punta Gorda.
“I say, ‘cheers to annexation’,” Levi said, holding up an empty wine glass behind the bar of his restaurant, which started as a bakery back in 2006.
Despite having the city’s sanitation department and other utilities facilities as neighbors, their building at 3078 Cooper St. has been operating as part of Charlotte County.
Due to their desire for more growth — and to expand beyond their septic limitations — it made sense to annex into the city and connect into the city’s water utility district that operates on a sewer system.
“We love Punta Gorda,” Levi said. “This restaurant is a hangout, not part of the city’s downtown hustle and bustle. We’re a throw back to older-style restaurants. Being a customer of the city (and its history) is only going to add to that feeling. We volunteered to annex in.”
Any property owner seeking annexation does so voluntarily, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
Nino’s, as well as owners of properties adjacent to Burnt Store Presbyterian, are only in the beginning stages called pre-annexation, receiving City Council approval at the council’s Dec. 4 meeting.
“The pre-annexation agreements are the first step to clarify the terms of the proposed annexation applications and associated Comprehensive Plan and (re)zoning applications,” Reichert said. “These proposed annexations are of course voluntary in nature and are at the request of current property owners in unincorporated Charlotte County immediately adjacent to the city limits.”
The properties adjacent to Burnt Store Presbyterian — 26150 Nagelica Rd., 26021 and 26041 Cuneo Rd. — include around 37 acres, according to Reichert, and share a common border to existing city limits at the Charlotte Harbor Buffer Preserve (along the western side of Burnt Store Road), Burnt Store Meadows (neighborhood to the north) and the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church (south of the Demilly property).
Owners of the property at 11220 Burnt Store Rd., have also agreed to annex.
“City staff has been in discussions this year with several property owners regarding parcels along Burnt Store Road that have been exploring annexation into the city,” Reichert said. “The goal is to have a city limits that is easy to understand and efficient for the delivery of public goods and services. This generally means that the city seeks a land area that is compact and (shares a common border) with no enclaves.”
