PUNTA GORDA — Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant co-founder Will Levi is from Brooklyn and loves a good hot dog.
So, when he and his wife, Rosalie, spent the night at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, he ordered one.
The roll could’ve been better. In fact, it fell apart.
“As a baker, you pick up on that,” he said. “I mentioned to a manager that I’d love to show them some real bread, but didn’t know how to get in there.”
The manager immediately phoned the general manager, who said they’d been seeking a baker and invited Nino’s to make a presentation.
Will returned later; laid out a spread of Nino’s breads, pastries and giant cookies; explained how they’re made; and had a resoundingly successful taste-testing.
In May, Nino’s began providing what Will describes as “a pretty substantial amount” of baked goods to the Immokalee food service that covers everything from the employee dining room to onsite eateries and catering.
All of its muffins, cinnamon rolls, turnovers, breads, Danishes and Italian pastries now come fresh from Nino’s ovens.
Anticipating June 3’s National Doughnut Day, Immokalee submitted an order for 2,100 doughnuts — a product Nino’s normally makes only once a year, as paczki for Fat Tuesday.
“They threw me back into the doughnut business,” Will said, laughing. “Now we make hearty brioche doughnuts every day.”
“They immediately became our biggest wholesale customer, even though they’re out of season,” he continued. “It’s keeping all my employees busy for the offseason, but we have to expand and we’re in the beginning processes of doing that.”
Meanwhile, orders have started coming in from other Seminole Tribe of Florida casinos, including Coconut Creek and Tampa’s Hard Rock.
“When we first went into this with them, we said, give us a chance. We’re trying to build something and expand,” Will said. “But I didn’t think it would happen this fast, or that they’d want us to do all of the casinos.”
It’s a full circle of sorts for the Levis.
Their original Port Charlotte bakery, bought from its owner in 2006, was a wholesale business where Will had started helping out instead of retiring.
It kept moving and growing in the hands of the hardworking Levis and their seventh-generation-baker children Theresamarie (31), Angelo (28) and Emmanuel (24), who now own the business.
Their first move, to Punta Gorda’s Florida Street, introduced a wholesale production line that fed every spring training facility from Tampa to Fort Myers, along with Germain (now Hertz) Arena and many restaurants.
In 2013 they opened a retail bakery in the backyard of the Punta Gorda Public Works Department, at 3151 Cooper Street Extension. There, they’ve expanded into a nearly 8,000-square-foot wholesale and retail bakery, restaurant and nightclub, dubbed a hidden gem by Best Things Florida.
Nino’s wholesale accounts, serviced by five delivery vehicles, now number almost 100, from Bonita Springs and Estero up to North Port and over to Placida.
They also service five airports from Boca Grande to Naples, preparing catered meals for private jets through Air Culinaire and NetJets.
They’re proud to have provided 200 breakfast sandwiches for Punta Gorda’s recent Honor Flight, as well as two jets full of bagged lunches for soldiers flying to Afghanistan.
“We want to stay in Punta Gorda,” Will said. “Even though we have over 40 employees, this is still a family business, with family members who are interchangeably able to jump in anywhere to help. So, we don’t want to split up the wholesale and retail sides.
“There aren’t many existing buildings that can handle what we’re looking for: 20,000 to 25,000 square feet. We’re looking to build—if the city allows it, on the property here, where I’m zoned special commercial. Our joining the city through annexation should help make that possible.”
Shortly after the annexation was approved last year, he told The Daily Sun, “We’re going to get an increase in service which allows our load to increase as far as patrons, and as far as the ability to expand our wholesale side, which will create (15 to 20) more jobs.”
Next year marks Nino’s 10th anniversary on Cooper Street. What better time to break ground and grow even more in Punta Gorda?
The Brooklyn baker who almost retired 17 years ago reflected, “If this expansion is completed to the fullest extent, we’ll be the biggest wholesale bakery in Southwest Florida.”
