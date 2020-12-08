Nine years ago, Sandee Pellerin wanted to bring some Christmas cheer to children in the Parkside community in Port Charlotte who probably wouldn’t be receiving any Christmas presents because of their circumstances.
Pellerin and a female Santa walked the entire block of Coulton Street with their arms full of bags holding gifts and candy, making sure each house was visited. Exhausted, but fulfilled, they decided to expand the area surrounding First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte, which sits at the heart of Parkside, the next year.
“Things just ballooned after that," said Pellerin, and each year the "Santa Run" grew even larger.
"We handed out 50 to 60 gifts in 2011 and now it’s more like 350 to 400 presents,” Pellerin said. "The Run now covers every street in Parkside plus anywhere we discover there are families in need."
On Saturday, the First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte will hold its ninth annual Santa Run. The event will be a bit different due to the pandemic.
"We will have signs along the streets of Parkside announcing that parents can bring their children to the church to receive their gifts from Santa and the elves between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Dec. 12," Pellerin said. "About 1 p.m. we will board the Santa Run trailer and head for the neighborhoods that we know won’t be bringing their children to the church."
Deputy Bill Miller of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has been leading the Santa Run in his squad car for the past eight years. Lights will be flashing and he will be broadcasting that all the kids should come to the church to see Santa and receive a gift.
If you would like to donate toys, volunteer or become an elf that day, send an email to barjorowland45@gmail.com.
The First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte is located at 2230 Hariet St.
