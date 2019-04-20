PUNTA GORDA — Despite requests to reduce the speed limit on Nesbit Street in Punta Gorda, the City Council opted Wednesday to hold off making any major changes to the section between East Marion Avenue and the Laishley Park Municipal Marina.
Residents of the Harbor Walk Condominiums asked to reduce the current speed limit of 30 mph for that section of the roadway, due to safety concerns at the intersection of Harbor Walk Drive and Nesbit.
Speed limits between 15 and 25 were mentioned but council members agreed to wait and incorporate the idea into the Citywide Master Plan being created by Dover Kohl & Partners to guide future growth and development in the city.
"I understand what the residents are saying," said Mayor Nancy Prafke. "If someone is coming down Nesbit and you’re trying to go out onto the roadway ... it (can be) difficult. I think it is a great idea. We will forward it on to Dover Kohl and not take any action at this time."
Mary Shuckel, a resident of Harbor Walk Condominiums, said she and other residents have trouble seeing cars that are driving north on Nesbit. When drivers speed, the intersection is even more dangerous.
"Sometimes those cars are zooming by there," Shuckel said. "A reduction in the speed limit would help us a lot to get out safely. You start (to pull) out and you don’t see them and ‘zoom.’"
In presenting the request to City Council, City Engineer Mark Gering said there haven't been too many issues in that area.
"We pulled accident reports and speed citations and don’t really find much of a problem there," Gering said. "Most of the accidents are related to parked vehicles. The speeding is not classified specifically to where (this section) is on the road."
The city documented a total of 13 traffic crashes and 30 speeding tickets reported over the last six years in that section of Nesbit.
Council members also questioned how much influence reducing the speed and signage would even have on drivers.
"I think that signage has very little impact on traffic control," Council Member Gary Wein said. "If you want to do 40 mph in a 30-mph zone, reducing the speed limit to 25 mph is not going to reduce anybody’s speeding."
Email: Daniel.Sutphin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.