This week marks National Crime Victims' Rights Week, a time for honoring victims and raising awareness about crime victims' issues and rights, but events this year have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Carol and Tab Teehee have spent the week going through drive-thrus and paying for meals in memory of their son, Alex Teehee, who was killed in 2008 at just 20 years old.
On July 13, 2008, Alex went to meet three men to buy ecstasy. The Teehees said Alex had recently been through a car crash that knocked his teeth out and left him weak and depressed. The drug use was abnormal for him, a way to cope, they said.
He did not survive the encounter. They received a call from one of his friends that he had been hit by the car. At the hospital, they were met by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who immediately told them it appeared Alex had been beaten, not only hit by the car. The agency did not believe it was an accident.
Voicemails on Alex's phone threatened his life, and everyone involved was eventually identified. Alex is believed to have met Ralph Loosman, Mike Sylvester and Matt Tricarico — yet none of them have been convicted of a crime.
The Teehees said the Florida Highway Patrol asked for felony murder charges for all three, but the State Attorney's Office wouldn't do it, even claiming a confession from Sylvester was coerced.
Ed Pope, who got the confession with another corporal, said he was in a class on advanced interrogation at the time, and the instructor agreed it was not coerced. He said it was one of the best interrogations he'd ever seen, Pope said.
Pope had limited involvement with the case, and when he heard from the Teehees later on it was not resolved, he was shocked.
"I had just assumed later on that this case was already done and those that were responsible were placed in jail," he said. "We knew who the parties were ... I was just as shocked as they were to find out what was going on."
Tricarico had family members working in the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, which the Teehees believed may have caused the case to be derailed.
Later on, Loosman, who was identified as the driver, was charged with vehicular homicide, but the charges were eventually dropped altogether. The Teehees said the prosecutor at the time, Donald Mason, who is now a Charlotte County judge, told them he wanted fresh eyes on the case and that it wasn't the end. But they never heard anything more from him.
Now, the State Attorney's Office simply says the case is closed. Earlier this year, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deferred any comment on the case to the Florida Highway Patrol, who said simply that it could be reopened with new evidence, but the agency considers its work done.
In 2013, the family appeared on "Dr. Phil" along with Loosman and his family, who denied any allegation of wrongdoing. At one point in the show, Dr. Phil asked if Loosman would take a polygraph test now, and his lawyer answered from the audience that he would not.
The Teehees hoped the show would bring attention to the case and urge the State Attorney's Office to reopen it, but nothing came of it.
It feels like they've hit a dead end, and no rights remain for them as victims.
They provided a speech Tab Teehee gave at a Victims Rights' event a few years ago, in which he stated the road to "justice" has been a lonely road full of dead ends.
"For some, the road to healing is somewhat expedited by a swift and assiduous justice system; for others, the pain and suffering is only increased by what is perceived as a lack of compassion, understanding and agendas," he said. "I, for one, can attest it is difficult to find closure when those who have been sworn to deliver justice allow those who took the lives of our loved ones to walk freely through society."
Teehee said defendants can retain their own attorney, but victims must rely on the services of the state. If a conflict of interest arises, victims have little recourse.
The Teehees have hoped, as more and more cold cases are revived and brought to justice, their case could also garner attention. But, they said, those cases have the cooperation of law enforcement, and they don't.
Outside experts have given opinions the medical evidence of the case does not align with the theory that Alex simply fell out of the car, as the state insisted, but their opinions have been given no weight in court.
Alex was a father of two sons, who the Teehees are now raising as their own. Carol Teehee said this year, around Christmas, they asked her where daddy is buried. She said he's not; he was cremated.
"You don't talk about that with them when they're 8, 9, 10," she said. "Finally it comes up."
In Teehees' speech, he said in closing, "I ask of all of you to be patient with families of murder victims. Try to be understanding and compassionate. Realize that the world as we knew it has ceased to exist. During the time following the loss of our loved ones, we look to you for help, friendship and closure. Please don't belittle us with comments like 'TV shows aren't reality.' Please show us that the lives of our loved ones mattered."
