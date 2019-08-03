By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — It’s been about two decades since the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has publicly negotiated its contract for medical care at the Charlotte County Jail, despite approximately 400 complaints by inmates about their health care just last year.
The current contract with Corizon Health began on Oct. 1, 2013 for a term of three years, after which it would renewable for two additional one-year terms. But a 2016 amendment stated the new term would last two years and could be renewed for two more one-year terms after that. The cost for the current year is $2,604,019. The price is to be renegotiated if the average daily population exceeds 900 inmates for a period of 60 days or more.
According to CCSO, the last request for proposals for health care at the jail was canceled in 2003 under a prior sheriff. Corizon has been the consistent medical provider at the jail since 1999, according to a blog post by the agency in March. Since signing that contract, it appears the Sheriff’s Office has never considered other providers publicly.
Last month, the Sun brought you inmates’ stories of delays in treatment, failure to receive medication, rebroken bones, and one woman who died just days after her release. Those complaints are nothing new.
In 2003, when the company was known as Prison Health Services, an inmate named Kalim N. Miller filed a lawsuit he intended as a class action alleging the same sorts of problems.
Miller’s handwritten complaint stated inmates who were sick or had legitimate medical problems could fill out a medical form in the mornings only, even in emergencies, and couldn’t turn it in until evening med pass — an 11-hour wait, and even then, they would have to wait even longer to be evaluated. Medications were also not supplied to inmates who needed them, he claimed.
“Inmates who were prescribed ‘non narcotic’ medication by an outside doctor or specialists prior to incarceration are being taken off their necessary prescribed medication and are (given) nothing equivalent,” Miller wrote.
The lawsuit was dismissed in 2008 because Miller failed to serve a summons to all parties while serving a sentence at Taylor Correctional Institution in Perry, Florida.
A letter he wrote to the clerk of court stated, “Due to incarceration and my records being at home with no one able to obtain them, I cannot get the address for Prison Health Services being that (after numerous requests) the prison nor the medical staff/department will provide the address needed to forward copies of legal paperwork to Prison Health Services.”
Corizon spokesperson Eve Hutcherson said in Charlotte County there have been 23 lawsuits filed against Corizon in nearly 20 years. However, 19 of those were dismissed by the courts and one was resolved with a verdict in Corizon’s favor. Two remain in litigation, and one was settled with terms requiring confidentiality about the specifics.
“Correctional health care is a highly litigious environment overall,” Hutcherson said.
She pointed to a University of California Irvine Law Review study which lists the national correctional average of lawsuits per 1,000 offenders at 10.43. Hutcherson said Corizon’s average in Florida is approximately 0.62 lawsuits per 1,000 offenders, and the company is also well below the norm nationally.
But those numbers haven’t stopped various states and counties from parting ways with the company one way or another.
Corizon was formerly the medical provider for the Florida Department of Corrections but the company walked away from its contract in 2016.
A Nov. 30, 2015 press release from Corizon announced its 180-day notice of cancellation for its inmate health services, effective May 31, 2016.
“We have tried to address the department’s concerns but have found the terms of the current contract too constraining,” said then-CEO Karey Witty. “At this point, we believe the best way to move forward is to focus our efforts on a successful transition to a new provider.”
In a class action lawsuit against the Florida Department of Corrections addressing the state’s failure to treat prisoners for Hepatitis C, court testimony revealed two different prison health care providers, Corizon and Wexford Health Sources, recognized many inmates showed signs of advanced liver damage from the disease but were not treated “because the funds were not available,” according to a 2017 Tampa Bay Times report.
A judge has since ordered the department to provide the treatment, and the state now contracts with Centurion of Florida, LLC.
Complaints against Corizon don’t stop at Florida’s borders. Earlier this year, the company lost its contract with the Arizona Department of Corrections, following the claims of multiple whistle-blowers stating the company violated state regulations, purposefully misled state auditors, and put patients’ lives at risk, according to KJZZ in Phoenix.
The website Private Corrections Working Group has compiled a list of lawsuits arising from Corizon’s treatment of inmates across the country, dating from the early 2000s to 2018.
Katie Heck stated Sheriff Bill Prummell cannot speak for decisions made by prior administrations as they relate to RFP decisions but during his tenure, he has negotiated services and costs and chose to extend Corizon’s contract.
“He has not decided whether to go out for bid when the contract expires,” she said via email. “This will be determined if he becomes dissatisfied with their service and/or cost.”
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.