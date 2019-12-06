PUNTA GORDA — Wilmer B. “Bill” Stevens was only 17 in 1939 when he tried to join the United States Army.
A year later, when Stevens turned 18 on Jan. 21, 1940, he became an official recruit of the U.S. Army.
Stevens served as a radio man at Fort Shafter in Honolulu and later, he was a survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor. That was 78 years ago today.
“Little did I know when I bid my buddies goodbye that evening (before) that I would never see them again,” wrote Stevens in an undated letter provided by his son Bill Stevens of Punta Gorda to the Sun.
Bill keeps his father’s legacy alive.
“He’s my hero,” Bill told the Sun. “To me, the one thing dad was most proud of is what he called a ‘mustang’. That’s when somebody goes in as an enlisted man a buck private and worked his way up the hard way.”
Wilmer B. Stevens retired as a colonel of the U.S. Army in 1968.
“He loved his country, just as I do,” Bill said, “Everything about my dad as a father, husband, military man ... honor and dignity and experience ... he just loved it.”
It was a beautiful and clear day, according to Col. Wilmer B. Stevens in the letter referring to Dec. 7, 1941 — the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
“As I walked from our barracks to my duty station at the radio station at 7 a.m., just three buildings away. I relieved the man on duty, who reported our radio channels to the Philippines and Panama were open but that the radio circuit to Washington was inoperative due to atmospheric static.”
This was not an unusual occurrence during that time of year, according to Wilmer’s letter.
“Little did we know that since midnight, Washington had been frantically attempting to reach us with an urgent warning message. Finally, in desperation, they sent the message, in code, via RCA commercial radio but I didn’t receive it until almost an hour after the attack had started.”
At “precisely 7:55 a.m.,” Wilmer wrote that he and others heard a series of sharp explosions.
“I dashed outside the radio station and could observe the smoke arising over Pearl Harbor and a few planes buzzing around,” Wilmer wrote. “(Local officials) joined me from the building next door and said, ‘Man, the Navy is having some realistic maneuvers this morning.”
At that point, according to Wilmer’s letters, a Japanese “zero fighter with the big orange rising sun painted on its fuselage flew low over us and we realized something was wrong.”
Wilmer said he hurried back into the station and then their teletype machine to Pearl Harbor clattered with a message stating: “no drill — repeat no drill.”
Wilmer passed away at age 93 on Feb. 24, 2015, at his home in Wakefield, Rhode Island.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.