It’s a Christmas miracle ... perhaps for some of the Punta Gorda community along W. Retta Esplanade.
For others, however, it weighs more on the Grinch-side of the holiday scale when it comes to the city’s decision to suspend pickleball play at Gilchrist Park during Christmas.
At the City Council’s regular meeting last week, council members approved a motion to suspend pickleball play at Gilchrist Park from noon on Monday, Christmas Eve, through Tuesday, Christmas day.
The action was put in motion during the council member comments portion of the meeting. It was not an advertised agenda item, which left little room for community input.
“The closure was not on the agenda,” said Punta Gorda resident Joanne Parker, “yet, (it was) still voted on and didn’t give residents a chance to speak on the subject. They just ruined our spirit of the holidays. My family is about activity and being outdoors and now they have taken those plans away from us.”
Parker said that at Christmas time, she and her family — including grandparents, uncles, daughter and grandchildren — come to Punta Gorda for the holiday because it is the only time they are all off from work.
“We enjoy Gilchrist Park for the many activities which keep us all in one location to visit and play,” said Parker. “My grandsons play at the park, my father-in-law fishes with my grandson, my son watches his nephews at the park and the rest of us play pickleball. The closure changes our entire plans of being in one location, limiting vehicles and the chance to interact in all of the activities.”
Council Member Jaha Cummings brought up suspending play at that park’s courts because nearby residents are negatively impacted on a daily basis by the gameplay at Gilchrist and had hoped for a slight reprieve from the noise and traffic that stems from the game.
“Residents that live across from the Gilchrist Park pickleball courts are asking that, for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, if play can be suspended so they can enjoy the holidays,” said Cummings. “You can hear the play inside their homes and they deserve to enjoy the holidays like other people do. I’m asking that we be civil and act like a community. I don’t think this is unreasonable.”
Council members did agree that it wasn’t an unreasonable request but were concerned about the response from the area’s pickleball community.
“I understand (what you’re saying),” said Mayor Nancy Prafke, “but the pickleball community would say we want to enjoy our holidays, too.”
Pickleball in Gilchrist Park continues to be a challenging issue among the residents of Punta Gorda, according to Melissa Reichert, city communications manger.
“’In the Spirit of the Holidays’,” said Reichert, “the City Council granted the request for the period of noon on Dec. 24 through 8 a.m. on Dec. 26. The City Council remains committed to finding a compromise to the challenges that result from pickleball courts being located across from a residential neighborhood.”
This year’s closure of the courts for Christmas will not set any precedent for future holiday seasons. While council members were willing to bend on this ruling “in the spirit of the holidays,” they want to see future motions such as this to be listed as an agenda item so that they, and the community, can prepare appropriately for consideration.
“I don’t think that (this ruling) means that it’s going to be an annual thing,” said Council Member Lynne Matthews. “I don’t like being blindsided with stuff like this. I would have really liked to have known ahead of time.”
“In the future,” said City Attorney David Levin, “if there is going to be a consideration of closing the parks or other things, for legitimate reasons, it ought to be an agenda item so that interested parties have an opportunity to speak.”
A special meeting of the City Council has been called for today at 1 p.m. in City Council Chambers to discuss the temporary holiday closure of the Gilchrist Park pickleball courts.
Council chambers are located at 326 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda.
