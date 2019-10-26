ENGLEWOOD — Ten Shoreview Drive property owners got their wish.
They will see no line in the sand separating their private beach from newly created public beach.
They also sacrificed seeing any additional sand from Charlotte County’s beach restoration project due to start in January.
After notifying Manasota property owners, taking public input and holding two public hearings in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection will permit erosion control line, or ECL, easements collected by Charlotte County and Sarasota counties to be filed in the courts. The two counties will manage Manasota Key’s Gulf shoreline from Stump Pass State Beach to just north of Blind Pass Beach in Sarasota.
Shoreview Drive, which has more beach now than what it had in the 1990s, will not be receiving sand when the restoration project begins depositing 937,000 cubic yards of sand along Manasota Key. Shoreview objections created a “gap,” a splitting the beach restoration effort in two.
“To ensure the county does not encroach onto private property in the (Shoreview Drive) gap, a temporary sand berm will be constructed perpendicular to the shoreline to define the limits of fill and hold the sand in place,” Public Works spokeswoman Stacy Doherty said. “Once the sand fill is completed, this berm will be graded to match the permitted fill elevation.”
Unfortunately, some Shoreview property owners who did sign easements are caught up in the protest and will be deprived of any additional sand on their beach fronts.
The project was delayed while Charlotte tried to collect more easements, including those along Shoreview. Now the goal is to start depositing sand on the beach in January.
“I know you all are concerned about the gap — as are we,” said Michael Poff, president of Coastal Engineering Consultants, the firm overseeing the beach restoration project. “We are not going to delay the project again — we can’t. We need to start in January so we can finish in May (official start of the sea turtle nesting season).”
Sarasota County is still collecting easements, but it too may face a small gap of property owners who don’t want an ECL established.
During the FDEP’s public hearing in Sarasota County, a contingent of property owners, primarily those north of the public Blind Pass Beach, who do not want to sign ECLs, particularly since the newly dredged sand will create “public” beach in front of their properties.
“We are mindful of private property rights and respectful of upland property owners,” said William (Guy) Weeks, the FDEP official who oversaw the two hearings in Charlotte and Sarasota. But Weeks also said, “A beach restoration proect performs better if its cohesive and all connected.”
But if three or more contiguous property owners do balk at the project, then the FDEP will recognize a gap in a beach restoration project, Weeks said.
