A Charlotte County man was not allowed to cast his ballot on Monday because he wasn’t wearing a mask.
A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to the early voting location at the Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte at 11 a.m. on Monday in response to a disturbance, according to a police report.
Brandon Shifflett, 28, said he waited in line for over an hour to vote, but when he got to the voting booth, the poll worker would not allow him to vote.
“I believe it was an infringement upon my right to vote,” Shifflett said. “Especially enforcing something that has no mandate. There is no law that states I have to wear a mask in public or in a building.”
He said he just wanted to cast his ballot and then leave. He had been in line for over an hour, and inside the building for at least 30 minutes.
Poll workers offered a mask to Shifflett, which he refused.
“My stance on masks is if we were using them truly for safety of the public and for virus control, someone else touching it with their hands that hadn't been cleaned immediately before is then transmitting whatever virus or bacteria they had on their hands,” he said. “I said, ‘Wouldn't that be negating the whole reason for the mask?'”
Poll workers offered Shifflett an option to vote in a separate area outside, and a worker would bring the ballot back inside to be tabulated.
“I was uncomfortable with someone else handling my ballot,” he said. “To make sure no one has interfered with my vote, for the same reason I was uncomfortable with mail-in voting.”
After Shifflett rejected the alternative option, police were called. The Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamolis spoke with the deputy over the phone and requested that Shifflett be removed from the voting area, according to a police report.
“The officer told me I had two options: either leave under my own account or he would remove me in handcuffs,” Shifflett said.
He left the polling place without casting his ballot.
“I told them before I left, if I put my shirt over my face is that considered a mask, I'll do that,” he said. “They told me, ‘no.’ I lost that right and I couldn't vote there.”
According to the police report, Shifflett is able to return to the polling place with a mask, and he will be allowed to vote.
“For in-person voting, a voter can vote with a mask or shield,” Stamoulis said. “A voter can also vote without a shield in a separate area with a privacy booth. The Clerk will check the voter’ signature/ID and bring the ballot to the voter. The voter will vote the ballot and the Clerk will walk the ballot into the voting room and put it into the tabulator. The entire trip from voter to tabulator is filmed and the video is shown to the voter for confirmation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.