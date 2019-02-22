No more delays will be tolerated as far as Burnt Store Isles property owner and Michigan attorney Miroslav Vlcko is concerned.
“We’ve been delayed and stonewalled in this issue for two or three years now,” Vlcko said.
Vlcko and Karen Turnbull, Punta Gorda Isles homeowner, filed a lawsuit against the city, as well as both the PGI and BSI Canal Maintenance Assessment Districts, for how that annual seawall maintenance fee is assessed in October 2018.
At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, City Attorney David Levin presented the concept of a shade meeting — an exception established by the state in regards to the Sunshine Law — that would allow him to go over Vlcko’s settlement proposal with council members in private.
Due to busy schedules, the City Council deemed the earliest date for that meeting couldn’t be set until March 20, but otherwise didn’t offer much comment on the matter.
That date wasn’t soon enough for Vlcko who had already scheduled a hearing with the Charlotte County Circuit Court, 350 E Marion Ave. for March 8.
“We originally filed the motion to be heard on Jan. 14 in court,” Vlcko said. “I’m involved with a group ... I’m being pushed hard by the group to not accept any further delays. We filed the lawsuit because we got no satisfaction or reasonable treatment; we were forced into that.”
Currently, the city uses a per lot method of payment. This requires homeowners in each assessment district to pay the same fee regardless of the amount of seawall lining their property; therefore, someone who owns property with 150 feet of seawall pays the same yearly fee as someone with only 40 feet of seawall.
With his and Turnbull’s lawsuit, Vlcko hopes to change that.
Vlcko said he and other residents chose to take legal action because they have had difficulty in the past getting their issues across to the City Council and assessment district boards.
“I’ve appeared before the BSI Canal Advisory Committee pointing the obvious unfairness of the per-lot method and was treated in a very insulting fashion,” wrote Vlcko in an email to Jan. 25 email to Levin.
“I was cut off by the chair in mid-sentence and when I requested to finish my sentence, I was told to ‘sit down,’” Levin wrote. “The only thing we (wanted) is for the city to consider the issue and give us its decision without further delay.”
The City Council was unwilling to accept any sort of settlement without discussing it first with Levin.
“I think it was made clear by city actions today, including the non-input by any council member that they were not indicating any interest whatsoever in considering a settlement,” wrote Turnbull in a Feb. 20, 2019 email. “I think had we not stood firm on the March 8 date, they would have continued ongoing delay tactics into perpetuity.”
Vlcko’s settlement proposal is still on the table until the March 8 hearing; however, if the city is not willing to approve it without a shade meeting, the likelihood of any action on it is slim. Levin said he can only schedule a shade meeting during City Council regular meetings.
“My job as city attorney is to try to give the best advice I can in an effort to avoid litigation because litigation costs the city money,” Levin said. “If there is a reasonable settlement that could be made, I would prefer to give the city that option than to go through a trial that I believe we will win.”
