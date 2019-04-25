You could call them Snow Birds.
That’s how bad the homeless problem has gotten on Kenesaw Street, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell told the Sun after commissioners banned overnight parking there.
People are driving down to Charlotte County just for the winter and setting up a base in their car on this street, he said. They are drawn to the services at either end, he said.
Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to ban overnight parking on the street that has Jesus Loves You Ministry on one end and Charlotte County Homeless Coalition on the other. It’s just woods in between. One organization offers meals, the other showers and laundry services. Neither returned calls for comment.
“They chose to live that way,” Prummell said of the car dwellers. “It’s a very complicated situation. There’s no easy solution.”
Commissioner Joe Tiseo echoed Prummell’s assertion that the county goes to great lengths to help people who are homeless. But many are resistant, Tiseo said.
“There’s a lot of homeless people that don’t want the help,” Tiseo said, “and that’s a problem.”
Commissioner Bill Truex, before voting, asked if Lullaby Street would still be available for parking. Public Works Director John Elias said yes, and that it has even more space for parking.
“Effectively, what that would do is, it could end up going over to Lullaby,” Truex noted, without complaint.
Prummell’s office had asked the county to enact a parking ban on Kenesaw due to ongoing complaints from residential property owners who live a few blocks away. Also, the sheriff’s office reported to the county the list of criminal activities that deputies routinely handle on that street. Those activities include drunk driving, illegal drug violations, sexual assault, trespass, stolen vehicles and stabbings. Other crises include suicide attempts and numerous medical calls.
Not many residents spoke at a public hearing before the vote.
Residents Mike Zarzano and Cynthia Compton were the only ones to speak out. They both contradicted Prummell’s view that homelessness is a choice.
“These people don’t choose the life they have,” Zarzano said.
He addressed a prominent cause of homelessness, drug and alcohol addiction.
“Chemical dependency is like a magnet next to a paper clip. It’s very difficult to break them away aside from a spiritual miracle,” Zarzano said.
Everyone is a few steps from homelessness, Compton said, if you consider even homeowners will get kicked out if they don’t pay their property taxes.
“We keep doing things to restrict these people with no hope,” she said.
Charlotte County is very generous with the homeless, Prummell said, noting the number of churches that give away tents.
For those who are motivated to move forward, he said, many county citizens, both paid and volunteer, work very hard to help the homeless.
Last week before the hearing, several homeless men found on Kenesaw Street told the Sun that blocking parking would hurt many good people they knew.
Dennis Shirley said he is on a waiting list for temporary shelter with the coalition. Meanwhile, he is living in his car, which has no gas, on Kenesaw Street.
