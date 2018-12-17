Families with a loved one suffering from addiction now have a more effective path getting help for that person. Charlotte Behavioral Health Care recently became licensed to receive individuals for involuntary commitment under the Marchman Act at its locked Crisis Stabilization Unit.
The Florida Marchman Act allows for involuntary commitment of individuals who have lost the power of self-control over their substance abuse, do not appreciate their own need for help and cannot make rational decisions regarding their care as a result of their substance abuse, and who have become a danger to themselves or others. They can be committed by court order, law enforcement, or a doctor or healthcare professional.
Previously, CBHC had been receiving Marchman Acts at its unlocked recovery center, but the committed individuals could walk out whenever they wanted.
“Approximately half of those brought to the recovery center were signing out as soon as law enforcement left, which represented a risk to that person and a risk to the community,” said CBHC Chief Executive Officer Vickie Scanlon.
When the courts first brought the issue to CBHC’s attention about two years ago, Scanlon said CBHC did not have the funds or capacity to apply for the necessary licenses. It was a frustrating situation for families whose loved ones refused the help they needed.
“Basically families are in a very frustrating position, because they many times are watching their loved ones in a substance abuse crisis, but the person is not yet realizing or recognizing they have a substance abuse problem,” Scanlon said. “In Charlotte County and many other counties, because we didn’t have an involuntary process, it meant people really had to engage in substance abuse treatment.”
Now, the Crisis Stabilization Unit is licensed through both the Agency for Health Care Administration and the Department of Children and Families to house both Baker Acts and Marchman Acts. The current capacity for the unit is 28 people.
Scanlon said last year, the courts initiated less than 30 Marchman Acts, but she believes that number will start to go up now that there’s a designated locked facility.
“We do think there will be more,” she said. “I think it’s a substantial need. The first part of treating any crisis is stabilization. It is only the first step of the recovery process, but it’s a key step, and it’s also a step that keeps the individuals in our community safer.”
In lieu of a locked facility, the Charlotte County Jail has functioned as a Marchman Act facility. Lt. Tabbatha Carter said individuals brought in under the Marchman Act are kept in cells with cameras, separate from other inmates, and they are checked every 15 minutes.
Anyone unconscious from drug use or with a blood alcohol count of 0.3 or higher is transported to the hospital, she said.
At CBHC, individuals brought in for the Marchman Act will receive treatment services during their stabilization period, which the jail is not equipped for. The initial stay for the Marchman Act is up to 72 hours. After that, CBHC can petition the courts for additional treatment, whether that be a longer stabilization period or outpatient therapy.
“Our goal for after the stabilization is we’ll be linking individuals to follow up with therapy or 12-step programs, but it may take several hospitalizations for the person (to realize the problem),” Scanlon said.
Individuals seeking treatment voluntarily can still call CBHC or contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, who will collect any substances and give a free ride to CBHC for detoxification under the Addiction Recovery Initiative.
For families who believe a loved one needs treatment, they can call law enforcement if the person is demonstrably impaired. However, if they do not have easy access to the individual, they may instead petition the court for the person’s commitment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.