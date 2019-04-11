Local businesses no longer have an advantage in bidding for county government contracts or proposals.
After months of review, commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to end so-called local preference for competitive sealed bids. The county added the local preference policy in 2009. Commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday, but no one came forward to speak.
When the proposal to eliminate local preference came forward last year, several local businesses spoke in favor of maintaining this policy. They pointed to businesses that opened local offices to gain the advantage, leading to employees moving into the area and to added commercial operations.
County staff, however, advised commissioners that the policy discourages non-local companies from bidding. In the former policy, local companies could take a second bite at the apple if their bid was within 5 percent of the lowest bid. They would resubmit a new bid.
"In my professional opinion and (with) support by the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing, purchasing staff would always recommend that you do not have a local preference policy in place, because it does limit competition," Kim Corbett, senior division manager for purchasing, told commissioners. "For example, we have had firms that have come foward that are in Lee County that have specifically said they would not bid or respond to our proposals, because they didn't want to compete against other people that had a second opportunity to just submit another bid."
In the past two years, she said, the local preference rule came into play with eight bids:
- Air compressor with trailers
- Double eagle rye seed
- Placida boat ramp wash out repairs
- Landscape maintenance
- Parade Circle Pathway extension
- South Gulf Coast sidewalk phase 2
- Firing range facility
The new policy does not affect contracts for professional services, Commissioner Ken Doherty noted.
County staff also will remove parts of the "request for proposal" policy that gives out extra points for local proposals, Corbett said.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch asked if the change in policy would affect the county economically.
"The bid amount that the county pays is exactly the same so the economic benefit to the county I don't think changes," Corbett said.
