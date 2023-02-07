PORT CHARLOTTE — The Cultural Center of Charlotte County will be rebuilt, but it may not happen until 2028.
"I would hope it would be before that, but the process is taking longer than expected," said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch.
He cited Hurricane Ian, which damaged the center's buildings beyond repair.
Previously, the county had earmarked funds for repairs and restoration of the facility that had been closed since 2021.
But repairs were never begun before Ian left most of it unusable. The only part still functional is the Port Charlotte Library.
The final cost of the project will be determined after the planning process.
Charlotte County commissioners discussed the future of the center at a capital projects workshop Tuesday.
After the center closed in 2021, the county tasked the Charlotte Community Foundation with hiring a consultant to determine how the county could restore and better use the facility.
Now, the county is seeking plans for a new facility and how it can best serve the community.
"I'll be surprised if it's not a multi-story building," Commissioner Ken Doherty said, noting significant stormwater damage.
Claire Jubb, assistant county administrator, said the foundation's consultant, Robert M. Meeder of Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation, will apply for a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration on the county's behalf to pay for the planning process.
Jubb on Tuesday said the $500,000 comes with a 20% maximum match from the county.
The application will be made in March, and the grant money wouldn't be available "at least until August," after which the county could seek bids for the project.
"It's a long time," Jubb admitted.
"We may not even get the grant," Commissioner Joe Tiseo said.
"It'll be two years since it (Cultural Center) closed," he added. "I really believe we need to get going with our own planning."
Commissioner Bill Truex said the county should start the process.
The 500-seat theater alone is expected to cost $5 million to $7 million, he said, while the entire facility could "be north of $20 million."
"It's going to be a big step for us," Truex said.
A fixture since the 1960s, the Cultural Center was a popular venue where residents could attend live concerts, plays, dances and adult learning classes, and included a thrift shop, cafeteria and other amenities.
Deutsch suggested the commissioners hold stakeholder meetings to "see what people in the community would like" for the rebuilt facility.
