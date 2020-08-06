The last petitioner against Mosaic Fertilizer LLC and the state has dropped his case.
Nokomis resident Nathan Tzodikov said before withdrawing his petition, he spent four hours on the phone with state regulators from the Department of Environmental Protection Monday.
State engineers persuaded him by sharing data he had been unable to see through general public access. That data showed the Ph.D-level chemist that Mosaic is monitoring water flow in areas he did not know about, and that the levels of pollution are within federal guidelines.
At issue is a five-year water discharge permit that Mosaic needs to continue manufacturing phosphate fertilizer at its Bartow plant.
Environmentalists and local citizens objected to the permit, citing toxic materials in the industrial waste ranging from heavy metals such as mercury to low level radiation occurring naturally in phosphate. Thirteen petitioners withdrew earlier after being threatened with covering the cost of Mosaic’s legal defense. Mosaic did not make the same threat to Tzodikov’s petition, which was narrower.
Tzodikov said he was impressed by the professionalism of the DEP staff and by their willingness to share the information he needed. He said he suspects the federal limits on water pollutants are set too high to be effective, particularly for nitrogen. But that cannot be fought in a state level case, he said.
Tzodikov also said he believes the state and Mosaic need to provide more of this information to the public. Another public information session, such as was held in 2019, is not sufficient, he said, and was more like a science fair. The court hearing that had been scheduled for later this month was shaping up more like an inquisition. The public needs something in between those two options, he said.
“We are happy Mr. Tzodikov withdrew his request and that we were able to work through some of his concerns,” Mosaic’s Barron told the Sun. “We are fortunate to have a knowledgeable, passionate team of engineers and experts who work hard to answer questions and to get things right. “
Both DEP and Mosaic have said the new permit will require more monitoring sites and will set higher standards than the current permit. Also new will be limits set for nutrient pollutants such as nitrogen, which promote algae overgrowth in the state’s rivers and harbors, Mosaic spokeswoman Jackie Barron told the Sun.
Residents of Charlotte Harbor and along the Peace River have been most vocal about the Bartow permit, even though it is 80 miles away. The Bartow site includes a 250-foot high phosphogysum stack that contains millions of gallons of waste water that can potentially overflow into the Peace River during heavy rains, and eventually reach Charlotte Harbor.
Another threat is the possibility of a sink hole opening up under the stack, as has happened in other Mosaic facilities in 1994 and 2016.
