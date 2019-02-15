Ha ha.
That’s the response most comic strip creators are going for when they draw their daily offerings.
Wiley Miller, the creator of “Non Sequitur,” missed the mark by a mile last Sunday.
Miller hid a profane phrase aimed at President Donald Trump inside his comic. The phrase, written in small letters in the bottom corner of one panel, was missed by editors at the syndicate that distributes “Non Sequitur.”
Our comics come to us from an outside vendor and we assume they have been proofed and checked out before arrival.
This one slipped past the syndicate that provides us with that comic. That organization and the cartoonist have apologized. The artist says he never meant for the vulgar words to actually make it into print. But it happened and Miller should be held accountable.
So the Sun has decided to drop the comic strip. Miller’s “Non Sequitur” often deals with controversial topics but this crossed the line for a comic strip published in a newspaper that is delivered to families with children.
Starting Monday, “Non Sequitur” will be replaced with “Pearls before Swine,” a strip written and illustrated by Stephan Pastis. It chronicles the daily lives of an ensemble cast of suburban anthropomorphic animals: Pig, Rat, Zebra and Goat.
The Sunday version of “Non Sequitur” will be replaced the following Sunday, Feb. 24.
Once you have given the new comic strip a chance, drop me a line and let me know what you think of it.
Thanks for reading and thanks for understanding.
You can email Jim Gouvellis at Jim.Gouvellis@yoursun.com.
