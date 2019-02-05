featured No shortage of fun 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Vanessa Mayer, 6 (from left), Aria Schork, 6, and Alyssa Mayer, 4, ride a camel at the Charlotte County Fair in Port Charlotte Sunday. SUN PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD Aravella Zamot, 4, bounces on the bungee cords at the Charlotte County Fair in Port Charlotte Sunday. SUN PHOTOS BY JERRY BEARD Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Charlotte County Fair continues this week through Sunday at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds. See the schedule on page 8. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website Coldwell Banker - Sunstar Realty Barb Mchenry 2825 Tamiami Trail, Suite a , Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-833-1667 Website Mrs. Cleaning Up 941-204-8057 Website City Of North Port Parks & Rec. 4970 City Hall Blvd, North Port, FL 34287 941-429-7207 Visani Restaurant & Comedy Zone 2400 Kings Hwy, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-629-9191 Website Englewood on Dearborn 362 W Dearborn St, Englewood, FL 34223 941-475-7501 Website Adorable Dogs 28540 Bermont Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33982 941-637-9888 Your Army logistics 941-456-2120 Quigley Eye Specialists 20600 Veterans Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 941-200-1480 Website Paul Deao Roofing 941-441-8943 Website Unity Medical 4200 Tamiami Trail Suite D, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-236-1840 Website Tom Joyce Roofing Inc 751 Suffolk Cir, North Port, FL 34288 941-429-1800 Landy's On The Water 1400 Aqua View Ln, Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-4292 Website Cape Haze Marina 6950 Placida Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-698-1110 Website Elks Lodge #2378 401 N Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-1404 Website Englewood Car Wash & Detail Center 287 S Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 941-681-2167 Website Four Points by Sheraton 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-637-6770 Website Bob's Better Hearing Of Southwest Florida 2200 Kings Hwy, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-249-4503 Website Michael J Looney Electrical Contractor 150 Indiana, Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-3104 Website Port Charlotte Score 1777 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-743-6179 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Charlotte Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. CBB Scoreboard NASCAR Standings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.