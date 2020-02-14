No tickets were issued when a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputy rear-ended another patrol vehicle on Feb. 2.
Deputy Peter DiPiazza said he glanced to the right for a brief moment as he passed the intersection of Wilmington Boulevard on South McCall Road. When he looked up, he didn't realize a Marine Patrol truck was stopped for a red light in front of him. He slammed on his brakes and attempted to steer to the right but was unable to avoid a collision, according to an incident report.
Deputy First Class Richard Carley said he was stopped at the red light at Winchester Boulevard when his vehicle was jolted from behind. He then realized his vehicle had been rear-ended by another CCSO vehicle, a patrol SUV.
Neither deputy was injured but both patrol cars sustained damage.
According to the report, Carley's vehicle sustained moderate damage estimated at $2,000 to $3,000. DiPiazza's vehicle sustained severe, disabling left front end damage, estimated to exceeded $10,000.
Prior to the crash, DiPiazza believed he was traveling between 45 mph and 55 mph. The crash location happened in a 45 mph zone, which changed from 55 mph approximately 700 feet prior to the crash location, the report stated.
DiPiazza's GPS showed he was traveling 56 mph in a 55 mph zone, then 34 mph in a 45 mph zone just before the crash. He did not receive a ticket for failing to stop at the traffic signal.
"It will be handled internally through the crash review board," said CCSO spokesperson Claudette Bennett. "At that time they will determine if and what discipline is deemed necessary."
Bennett said the process had not been completed as of Friday, and it could take a few weeks.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.