With three deaths reported in Charlotte County and 13 in Sarasota County on Monday, coronavirus vaccines had not shown up in either place despite hospitals being ready to receive their shipments.
"We have let the state know our capabilities and are still awaiting their direction. We are hopeful to hear soon regarding our request for vaccines for our employees," Bevin Holzschuh, public relations director of Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, said late afternoon Monday.
"We’re still waiting for details, but when we receive the vaccine, we are going to first offer it to our health care worker caregivers, according to the federal prioritization guidelines," said Alexandria Benjamin, communications director for Fawcett Memorial Hospital.
Local nursing homes also appear to be waiting, although one facility confirmed it is CVS they are waiting to hear from.
The first 20,000 ultra-cold vaccines from Pfizer arrived in Florida to great fanfare at five locations in Florida on Monday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis arrived at Tampa General Hospital for the first shot there, although the first shot in Florida was apparently the CEO at University of Florida Health in Jacksonville, according to Tampa Bay Times.
Debate spun out nationally on whether CVS, Walgreens or the federal government was scheduling the first shipments to nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently added long-term care facilities to the recommended first wave of vaccines, along with front line health care workers.
U.S. Army Gen. Gustave Perna said long-term care facilities would be able to administer shots this week, while other news agencies reported CVS and Walgreens were waiting until Dec. 21 for family release forms.
Many if not most states are using a federally arranged partnership with the two pharmacy chains to administer vaccines at long term care facilities.
In Charlotte County, the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans Nursing Home was waiting for instructions from CVS, according to the assistant director of nursing there.
Florida's Department of Emergency Management has said it is sending out strike teams to 35 long-term care facilities in the state to administer vaccines.
Department of Health spokespeople at the state level, in Charlotte County and in DeSoto County did not provide any information about the vaccines in their counties.
The state Department of Health office in Sarasota County had not heard any news of vaccine arrivals or numbers, said Public Information Officer Steve Huard.
That was not unexpected, he said.
