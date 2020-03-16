To protect the public during the coronavirus outbreak, delinquent customers with Charlotte County Utilities will not be subject to water shutoff.
The department announced this relief Monday. Its normal monthly rate is about 584 shutoffs, said spokesperson Caroline Wannall. Whoever was shutoff is back on now, she said.
“Washing your hands is an essential defense to this virus, and water is a vital aspect to handwashing,” CCU stated in a press release. “The plan is to make sure every Charlotte County Utilities water customer has access to clean running water.”
Another measure to prevent the spread of the virus will be closing of the Utility Customer Support Center to the public at the East Port Environmental Campus, 25550 Harborview Road, starting Tuesday. Customers can drop off their payments in the payment boxes, pay their bill using electronic billing, or by phone at 941-764-4300.
The county provides water and sewer service to 62,397 accounts.
For unpaid bill customers, water meters will continue to record water usage and the department will generate bills for those customers.
