If you live near the Gilchrist Park pickleball courts in Punta Gorda, don’t expect any relief from the racket any time soon.
The regionally popular paddle sport has come under fire again from residents of the Gilchrist Park area, which runs along West Retta Esplanade, as well as the parts of the Historic District community.
For Christy Federici, who lives across the street, pickleball has been a nuisance since the city opened the courts in 2016.
“When we moved there, it was a tennis court and it was very quiet; it wasn’t bad,” said Federici at the Nov. 7 City Council meeting.
Due to its dimensions being smaller, more than one pickleball court can fit within one tennis court, allowing for more games and more players to use the space at one time.
And to the neighbors, that means more noise.
“Now you have dozens of people at a time (playing) and it really does impact my home, my value of my home tremendously. I have a right to enjoy my home,” said Federici.
While city representatives do recognize the community’s issues with the noise and the crowds stemming from the courts, an immediate solution to the problem remains to be seen.
“Unfortunately,” said Council Member Gary Wein at the meeting, “there is not a quick fix for what’s going on at Gilchrist, but we have been trying to address it.”
The community’s pickleball predicament was originally discussed at a March 2, 2016 regular City Council meeting, where it was decided to limit play-time at the courts from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Options of a temporary ‘acoustifence’ were also presented, however, it was determined by the City Council that it would be too expensive to install a noise-barrier fence at that time, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
Federici isn’t the only one to take issue with the Pickleball players’ presence. Punta Gorda resident Sheila Yeager spoke during the Nov. 7 meeting on behalf of the pickleball committee of the Historic District’s Homeowners Association.
“Pickleball continues to be an ongoing problem for the neighborhood in the immediate vicinity (of the courts),” said Yeager. “This impact is a negative impact on quality of life, (a) significant impact on quality of life and in some cases a profoundly significant impact on quality of life for those who live with this in the neighborhood.”
To resolve the community’s complaints, Yeager said that the city will have to take action.
“It is not going to be mitigated just from natural flow of whatever changes are made (at Gilchrist Park) without some input,” said Yeager.
City staff is looking to begin construction for their Harborwalk Phase II project at Gilchrist sometime in April or May 2019 after the seasonal residents return north.
There is a possibility the work will require the courts to be shut down temporarily, offering the residents a break from the noise, however, no concrete plans were presented.
“If we are the community that we say we are,” said Council Member Jaha Cummings, “if we are a community that has the values we say we have and we are being told by our residents that they are being negatively impacted, I think that we should respect that.”
The city is also hoping that the new Pickleplex of Punta Gorda will alleviate some of the pickleball traffic at the park, however, just how much relief it will provide cannot be determined at this time.
“(In 2016), we didn’t have the ability of anticipating the Pickleplex being a real entity,” said Wein. “I think this is something that, in the near future, we should reopen as a discussion. I don’t think that we should ban pickleball from the park but we may be able to restrict (it further) … we may be able to do other things.”
When complete, the Pickleplex will feature 32 outdoor courts, bleachers and other amenities. It is currently under construction at the Florida Southwestern State College campus at 26300 Airport Road in Punta Gorda. The first phase of the project, which will consist of 16 courts, is expected to be up and running in January.
