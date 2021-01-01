A person was shot by a firearm fifty minutes into the New Year at a large gathering in the Washington Loop area of eastern Charlotte County, the sheriff's office tweeted.
The sheriff's office was still investigating the alleged shooter at press time. It was a non-fatal shooting, said Lt. Richard McDonald. It happened at a large gathering with alcohol that got out of hand, McDonald said, in the Washington Loop area of eastern Charlotte County.
The county's Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating the disturbance and states there is no threat to the public. The case is an isolated incidence, the sheriff's office reported.
The Daily Sun will report any updates from the sheriff's office.
