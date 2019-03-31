The Friends of the Punta Gorda Library has provided more than $150,000 to help furnish the interior of the new Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, scheduled to open in August.
The Friends is a support group that helps provide funding for programs and building maintenance and improvements. The nonprofit is made up of 500 households and governed by an 18-member board.
It earmarked the money to furnish children’s and teen rooms, a book store and office, and provide an audio-visual package. The total, according to county officials, is $151,750.53. The Friends board approved the expenditure last week.
In a letter to the county, the Friends asked that the teen area be designated the Mary Knowlton Teen Room. Knowlton, 73, a retired librarian, was shot and killed by a Punta Gorda police officer during a civilian shoot/don’t shoot demonstration in August 2016.
Knowlton had served as president of the Friends of the Punta Gorda Library and was deeply involved in the effort to get the new library built. She was a member of the board when she was killed.
“Mary was determined the new library should have a space to entice our area teens to the library,” the board said in the letter to the county.
Part of the money has come through donations made in memory of Knowlton following her death.
“We wanted to make sure the teen area was designated as Mary Knowlton Teen Room,” said Katie Mazzi, president of the board and a close friend of Knowlton’s. “In the months prior to her death, she visited all the schools, talked to all the media specialists.
“She asked the question, ‘What do teenagers want that would draw them to the library?’ Mary was committed to getting teenagers to the library.”
The Friends earlier donated $50,000 to assist with an enhanced exterior of the new building, located next to History Park on Shreve Street.
“Charlotte County is extremely grateful to the Friends of the Punta Gorda Library for their contribution to the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library,” said Tommy Scott, the county’s community services director. “The Friends’ support of the library in both time and money is invaluable and deeply appreciated.”
Budgetary considerations have dogged the new library for years. Construction of the 20,000-square-foot building had been stalled by a debate over whether it should fit neatly into the county’s original $6.9 million budget — funded by the 1 percent sales tax. Construction began in May 2018.
The new building is twice the size of the 9,145-square-foot current library on Henry Street. It is part of a county library system that includes the Mid-County Library, Port Charlotte Library and Englewood Charlotte Library.
“The Friends has been accumulating funding for years,” Mazzi said. “We knew that someday a new library was going to be built, so we saved our money. We wanted to do as much for our library as we could, and we did that.”
