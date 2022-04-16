Charlotte County Public Schools are unique in all the world, partially because our community is so unique.
Most school districts don’t have coastal regions. Fewer still have estuaries. Add in the manatees, alligators, bald eagles, and gopher tortoises and suddenly you’ve got an environment that most would envy. For our Charlotte County students, it’s just a walk in the park.
For over 20 years the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center (CHEC) has been responsible for taking our Charlotte County kids and putting them smack dab in the middle of all that “real Florida” goodness. This year was a return to form for CHEC as the children were able to enjoy in-person field trips after a year of quarantines and social distancing.
Second graders were once again waist deep in the waters of Lemon Bay up in Englewood and Ponce de Leon in Punta Gorda. For most of these students it’s the first time they’ve used a net and collected animals. There’s something that happens when you see them check that net and discover some wriggly marine animal. It’s like a light going on and the smile is apparent. For one moment they are unplugged from TV, phones and internet and there’s only their pruned fingers cupping the net and something natural looking back at them.
Fourth graders captain the Kingfisher Eco tours and learn about all the animals that live above and below the Peace River, from alligators and dolphins to roseate spoonbills and wood storks. They perform water tests and discover how and why the water supports all the different species that call the estuary home. The trips are coupled with guided hikes and trail cam footage, to show how our land ecosystems connect and impact our coastal and freshwater habitats. Plus, there’s camera footage of bobcats, coyotes, feral pigs, and even families of cute raccoons.
For 20 years CHEC has helped the students of Charlotte County learn to value the natural world around them. You can’t care about something you don’t understand, and you can’t understand something you don’t know. Thanks to Southwest Florida Water Management, the Charlotte County Marine Advisory committee, Mosaic, and all of the students and teachers of Charlotte County, CHEC works hard to help them know how unique our home is.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.