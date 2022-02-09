Since its inception in 1964, the mission statement of the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library has been as follows: To support and promote the interests and activities of the Englewood Charlotte Public Library. To raise funds to enhance the library’s collection, to provide quality programs and services for patrons of all ages and backgrounds, to encourage lifetime learning and good citizenship.
Throughout these years and continuing up to the present, the Friends have augmented the library’s collection of materials and provided what would not be available with only funding from the state.
Book sales have always been a popular fundraiser. The book sale in December attracted more than 90 people.
The book store, inside the front entrance of the library at 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood, provides a year-round ability to make gently used books and other materials — such as puzzles, DVDs and magazines — available to the community at reasonable costs.
Store manager Ilona Haynie oversees the operation of the store, which is staffed by several volunteer workers. It’s open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Donations to the store are accepted on these days. Volunteer applications can also be accessed at the store.
Programs sponsored by the Friends for children and adults bring people together and add to the vibrancy of the community. The Friends are especially supportive of the children’s programs created by Youth Librarian Ashley Guerzo.
The friends have sponsored educational and entertaining speakers and writers thru the year, held at the Tringali Community Center, adjacent to the library. With this building unavailable during the past year due to the pandemic, the Friends are hoping to resume such programs this year.
One of the proudest accomplishments of the Friends has been the ability to provide two annual $2,000 scholarships to Lemon Bay High School Graduates that follow them through college as well as an additional $2,000 scholarship to a graduate entering a vocational training program.
As of 2021, membership to the Friends of the Library has risen to more than 80 members. The membership fee for the 2022 has been waived. Applications for membership can be accessed at the book store.
