The Friends of the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library has served our community for over 50 years. The group was brought together in 1967 when the first Charlotte County Library was built at the corner of Retta Esplanade and Cross Street in Punta Gorda.
Vernon Peeples, Kenton Haymans, Charlotte County commissioners and City Council members, along with other leaders, met to discuss how a Friends group could support the library with much needed funding and community outreach. In 1974, a new library was opened at 424 West Henry St. with the Friends participating in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. In 1977, as the Friends group was expanding their involvement, an application
was filed with the State of Florida to become a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
Today, the all-volunteer Friends Board of Directors continues their mission to promote an awareness of and use of the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library through community outreach. In addition, the Friends provide financial support when and wherever needed.
One of the most significant contributions the Friends made in the last few years was garnering community support for a new library as well as providing financial support. There was a need for a bigger building that would include a large meeting room for programs and events, a teen area and more parking. The Friends donated $50,000 to Charlotte County to ensure the exterior of the building was attractive and functional. That donation was followed up with funding to furnish the children’s and teen rooms as well as the Friends Bookstore and office.
By the time the new library opened at 401 Shreve St. in Punta Gorda in 2019, the Friends had donated well over $200,000 for the new location.
Now that the new library is open, the focus for the Friends is to continue to provide funding for expanded children, teen and adult programing as well as equipment or repairs as needed. The Friends will continue community outreach to ensure people visit and use the library as well as work with Charlotte County Community Services to ensure the new library is maintained.
The Friends income comes from memberships, donations, grants, memorials, bookstore revenue and major fundraisers such as the annual Literary Luncheon.
There are a number of ways the public can support our efforts. Individuals and families can join the Friends as annual or life members. Businesses can join as Business Patrons. Membership forms are located in the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library Friends Bookstore or online at friendspg.org.
The Friends Bookstore is located in the library. Everyone who works in the bookstore is a volunteer and everything that is sold is donated. Donations of good to new books, movies, puzzles, DVDs, audio books and music are welcomed. The bookstore is open Monday – Saturday, 10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can make a tax-deductible financial contribution by mailing a check to the Friends of the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library at 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950. You might also consider a legacy donation during your financial planning.
