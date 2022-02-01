Rotary means people of action. Not just a service club, not just a place for business networking, but a place to bring its members’ hopes and dreams for good in the world into fruition. This is what the Punta Gorda Rotary Club stands for.
Punta Gorda Rotary offers opportunities for our members — and others interested in making a difference — to be involved with issues facing our community and communities all over the world through meetings, social events, and volunteer projects. We partner with other Rotarians, volunteer groups, and other organizations to identify issues and needs, exchange ideas about potential solutions, and to act.
Along with these opportunities to serve, Punta Gorda Rotary members regularly network and develop lifelong friendships as well as business and social connections. We are community and business leaders representing different professions, experiences, and perspectives but with a shared desire to connect with others and address the challenges affecting us all.
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
Solving real problems takes solid effort, commitment, and vision. As Rotarians, we work to improve and support education in our community, oversee our environment, create safe water and sanitation infrastructure, keep women and children healthy, help the needy and forgotten people, protect communities from preventable disease, and make our community and the world a more peaceful place.
These are just some of the projects we are working on with various partners:
• Revitalizing homes of needy people in Punta Gorda with TEAM Punta Gorda & Habitat for Humanity.
• Raising funds to drill and install water wells for remote villagers in Mozambique, Africa, with our NGO partner Water4Life Mozambique and other Rotary clubs.
• Leading an international project to improve maternal and child health in Thomassique, Haiti, plus supporting orphans in Honduras.
• Supporting local food banks and shelters, especially during the holidays but also throughout the year.
• Supporting Shelter Box USA in providing emergency shelters to people struck by natural disasters anywhere in the world.
• Ending polio worldwide through Rotary International’s partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF.
How do we do this? By sponsoring community fundraising events like the Taste of Punta Gorda, coming up on March 6 and the Healing Field of Honor, scheduled for Memorial Day weekend.
WE WANT YOU TO GET INVOLVED
Become a Punta Gorda Rotary member and join with other community leaders to make an impact both here and around the world. We invite you to visit our club and find out more about us and all we do. We meet for lunch each Thursday at the Isles Yacht Club. Please call our President Alyson Burch at 941-205-2720 and let her know you would like to come to lunch. Or call our Membership Chair Breven Baima for more information and a membership application at 805-235-0684.
