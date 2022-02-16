Provided by Rotonda West Woman’s Club
Why were 75 members of the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club wearing heart-shaped sunglasses at their holiday party?
Because they were celebrating their year of living the volunteer spirit with love, respect and kindness for all.
As a dedicated 501©3 service organization, the club provides not only monetary donations to local charities, but hands-on help via partnerships with like-minded organizations.
In 2021, members volunteered 12,910 hours on 106 separate outreach projects. They made cash donations of $30,911 for scholarships and to charitable organizations. They collected food, clothing and household goods and gift cards for those in need amounting to $23,155.
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club, a proud member of the 131-year-old General Federation of Women’s Clubs, was organized by new residents of Rotonda West in 1973 and federated in the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in 1974.
Jane Cunningham Croly, a published author and writer for the New York Tribune, was refused admission to a lecture given by Charles Dickens in NYC in 1869. That insult spurred her to form a woman’s club that sought elevation and advancement for women.
In 1890, Jane founded the General Federation of Women’s Clubs to support women’s clubs throughout the nation and formally combine their efforts to provide education, improve working conditions, health care, scholarships for women and to help in the fight for suffrage.
Those ideals guide GFWC today.
Love, respect and kindness is reflected by club members who work together to share their knowledge and skills.
There is a project or specialty group to appeal to everyone.
The crafting group meets weekly, February through December, to create decorative items to be sold at the annual bazaar.
The sewing group makes household items for the bazaar as well as child size hospital gowns for Operation Smile among many other items to be donated to ongoing outreach projects.
The Knit & Chat group knits and crochets mittens, caps, scarves and baby items for the bazaar and as donations for needy families in impoverished areas.
The Tonettes Choral Group practices regularly in order to visit retirement and nursing homes to sing and chat with the residents.
Six Book Clubs provide the opportunity for each member to broaden her knowledge of the world.
Partnerships with the Rotonda West Association have provided virtually 100 pints of blood per year via four annual OneBlood Drives on the Big Red Bus.
The October Walk to End Alzheimer’s sponsored by the club at Broadmoor Park in partnership with the RWA raised more than $8,000 for ALZ care and research.
Five separate community service programs guide GFWC to determine outreach projects in the areas of: arts & culture, civic engagement & outreach, education & libraries, environment, and health & well. The signature project is domestic violence awareness and prevention.
Learn more about GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club. What they do and what they have to offer you. Decide if you would like to share your own experiences and skills with them. general meetings are held at 10 a.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Rotonda West Association Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West.
For more information, visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.