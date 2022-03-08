Southwest Florida Honor Flight is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. We are the local hub serving six counties: Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands and Sarasota.
Honor flight is a national nonprofit in every state. We were founded in 2007 and have flown over 1,800 veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the monuments in their honor.
Each charter flight is a one-day event. Veterans are assigned a guardian, who is there to help them on the flight and around D.C. for the entire day. Breakfast, boxed lunch and dinner are provided by us. We have motor coaches meet us at the airport and drive us to the numerous monuments, such as WWII Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, Women in Military Service for America Memorial, US Marine Corps Memorial and the Air Force Memorial.
Guardians have a fee of $550, which helps to fund the trip for the veterans, who fly free. The Southwest Florida hub does multiple fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for the charter flight. When we return the night of the flight, we want members of the community to greet our veterans at the airport waving Unites States flags. We are flying from Punta Gorda airport this year on May 14.
We have applications on our website for veterans and guardians to fill out for future flights at swflhonorflight.org. Veterans are chosen by age and health conditions that may not allow them to fly on a future flight. Veterans from all eras are welcome, however.
All of our committee members are volunteers. We have no paid employees. 100% of donations goes to our Honor Flight hub. Please check our website for our fundraisers. We cannot operate without volunteers. We welcome people to come to our monthly meeting at American Legion Post 110, located at 3152 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, the fourth Thursday of each month. Monetary donations can be sent to: SWFL Honor Flight, PO Box 495065, Port Charlotte, Fl 33949.
