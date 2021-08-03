Nonprofits 'navigating' through help shortages amid pandemic

Since the pandemic began, finding volunteers has been an ongoing issue for local nonprofits in Charlotte County.
But organizations like Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels and United Way are finding ways to work through those shortages and have even seen their volunteer numbers beginning to bounce back.
“We have had trouble finding volunteers,” said Kellie Dunson, Charlotte County Habitat director of development.
“There are multiple facets to it, though,” she continued. “We weren’t allowed to have our volunteers on our job sites for so long because of COVID-19 and then we had so many restrictions because of the pandemic that a lot of our volunteers are still hesitant to come back.”
Another setback for Habitat has been the labor shortages occurring as a result of the pandemic.
“Many businesses who would bring their employees to have a team-building day aren’t doing so because they have so few employees,” Dunson said. “The few employees that they have, employers are working them as many hours as they can so the last thing they want to do it ask them to go volunteer somewhere.
“So, it’s really just snowballed the problem for all of us, but we’re just navigating through it going forward”
Charlotte County Habitat partners with low-income families to provide safe, decent, affordable homeownership.
Despite the volunteer setbacks, Dunson said they plan to meet their 36-home goal this fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30 for the organization.
“We are going to get 36 families (in our program) into homes,” she said. “We didn’t expect the volunteer response to be as low as it was.”
Normally, it takes about 10 volunteers for a wall-raising event of a new home, as well as a couple of supervisors, according to Dunson.
“We do have a staff of supervisors,” she continued, “and they are there every morning to have training with the group of volunteers that come in but when the volunteers aren’t there, our one or two supervisors have to make that up.
“So, it has slowed some of our progress.”
Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County Program Manager Kate Geist said they’ve been dealing with similar issues.
“I think it is a combination of things,” Geist said, “but definitely I think that the pandemic is a cause and rising COVID-19 numbers are not helping.”
Geist said Meals on Wheels is currently in “urgent need” of meal delivery volunteers.
“Our kitchen and resale store are also in need, however, can sustain with their current levels,” she said.
Meals on Wheels serves around 41,600 meals per year or 160 meals a day to area seniors.
All of the meals provided by the organization are delivered by volunteer drivers and local residents who want to help.
Because of the pandemic, Geist said they initially lost about 30% of their volunteers but are seeing them return to pre-pandemic numbers.
“Our current need is mostly due to seasonal challenges,” she said. “About 20% of our meal delivery drivers are snowbirds. When they leave for two months, it leaves us with openings that are not easy to fill.”
Dawn Forlini, of United Way of Charlotte County, said retaining volunteers has always been an issue, even without the pandemic.
“Volunteers tend to go through cycles — they may be great at different moments in seasons of their life, and things change for them so they move on,” she said.
United Way is currently working with around 30 volunteers, according to Forlini.
“Our volunteer numbers this summer have been very similar to past summers,” she said. “(But during the spring) we began our tax prep program with less numbers than normal. We were able to serve higher numbers, however, even with fewer volunteers.”
“The volunteers we do have are working on overdrive,” she continued. “They see the need and are so aware and willing to give so much ... more than perhaps before.”
Forlini said they have also been trying to engage with people in different ways since the pandemic.
“Some ways have been with our programs like our clothing drive (and) trying to reach out to people so they can help with donations, not just with their time,” she said. “It’s been challenging.
“We might have less volunteers but we’re serving more people, so just imagine how many more we could serve with more volunteers.”
