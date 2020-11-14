Local nonprofits lost thousands of dollars this year because of lack of fundraising due to COVID-19.
But a few embraced the challenge and initiated new efforts to raise funds for the upcoming holiday season.
Charlotte County Salvation Army Capt. Israel Roseno is personally taking action. On Nov. 5, he walked 50 miles through Port Charlotte, Englewood and Punta Gorda in order to raise $50,000 for the good of those in need in Charlotte County.
It’s called the “50-50-50 Challenge for Good” fundraiser. The mission is to address the unexpected challenges of 2020 and the upcoming Christmas season to help those struggling from poverty in the community.
The Sun caught up with Roseno near the Charlotte Sports Park as he was approaching 24 miles.
“My legs are numb at this point,” he said. “They were hurting earlier, but now I just feel like my body is on cruise control.”
Roger Lane, senior solder at the Salvation Army, accompanied the captain on the walk. Roger’s grandmother is a nurse and she checked their vitals every few hours.
To ensure they stayed hydrated, volunteers stayed ahead of them in a marked vehicle and waited in parking lots with water, Gatorade and food.
Roseno said donations from the red kettle fundraiser are down this year due to fewer people shopping at grocery stores, so he hopes this will help make up those funds.
As of Thursday afternoon, $35,400 was raised for the $50,000 fundraiser.
The United Way of Charlotte County Day of Caring annual event was staged outdoors at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall. The donated items were collected in a drive-thru fashion in the Sears parking lot. In previous years, the Day of Caring has been a day for the community to give back to our nonprofits in the form of painting and cleanup projects.
“This year we asked people to serve in a different way. We asked everyone to help replenish the tangible needs of local organizations,” said Executive Director Angie Matthiessen.
The Cultural Center of Charlotte County will be hosting its 50th annual Christmas Bazaar through Sunday at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Masks are required and social distancing protocols will be in place. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
A Bluegrass show is planned from 1 p.m. to 4 pm. today at the theater and a John Denver Tribute show is planned for Friday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. Call 941-219-2256 for tickets.
In an effort to raise funds, the organization started a GoFundMe account in June. As of Friday, Nov. 13, $600 has been raised.
“Our GoFundMe is ongoing,” said Executive Director Stephen Carter. “As a 501c3 nonprofit, we raise all of our own operational monies. We do not receive any money for our operations from state, federal or county government. Our annual Christmas Bazaar has always been a good fundraiser for the center. In essence, every day for us is a fundraiser, whether it is in one of the thrift stores, event or activity at the center.”
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity is planning its first ever Annual Home Build Campaign. The campaign runs through Feb. 28 with a goal of raising $200,000. All money raised in this campaign will go directly into building homes for families in Charlotte County.
“We will be promoting the campaign through social media as well as in our stores,” said Gabrielle Reineck, senior director of outreach for Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity. “We currently have 36 families approved in our Homeownership Program, more than any time in our 33 year history. Some families will have to wait almost two years to purchase their Habitat home.”
The organization will be hosting a virtual Turkey Trot 5K run/walk this year. The cost is $40 to receive a T-shirt and finisher medal or $25 to just participate. Register by Nov. 22 at www.charlottecountyhfh.org.
“The event is 100% virtual due to the pandemic,” Reineck said. “As expected, we do not have as many participants registered as in years past, but we’re hoping to get more in the next two weeks.”
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) chose to cancel its most lucrative fundraiser of the year recently due to COVID-19 numbers rising.
Karen McElhaney, executive director, said there are other alternate fundraisers planned. The first one is the “Wheelbarrow of Cheer” — which is, literally, a wheelbarrow filled with bottles of liquor. Tickets are $10 each or 5 for $40 and can be purchased at Laishley Crab House and Perfectly Polished in Punta Gorda. The winning ticket will be pulled on Nov. 20 at Laishley Crab House and it will be live streamed on Facebook.
“This was always part of our annual golf fundraiser, but since we had to cancel that, we’re hoping it will help raise some funds,” McElhaney said. “It’s always been popular in the past, and since the holidays are just around the corner we think it is good timing. We’re still challenged by victims and survivors, and we’ve had a spike in calls over the past few months.”
C.A.R.E. is also hosting a yoga and wine event at 11 a.m. today at History Park of Punta Gorda. Tickets are $40 and that includes a session of traditional yoga and wine afterwards.
Visit the website for details or call 941-499-8534. The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies of Charlotte County began operating as the Charlotte County Rape Crisis Center in May of 1983.
Peace River Wildlife Center also has canceled most of their fundraising efforts since March.
“October is usually the time of year where we host our Owl-o-ween fundraiser,” a newsletter from the organization stated. “This year we can’t have our fundraising event, but you can still help support Peace River Wildlife by making a donation or purchase on our website.”
The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program is seeking new, unwrapped toys to be distributed to children at Christmas.
The last day for families to apply for a Toys for Tots gift in Charlotte County is Dec. 5. Send an email to Karenklasst4t@gmail.com or Christinaleportt4t@gmail.com for details or call 941-204-8140.
The deadline for toy requests for families in Sarasota County is Dec. 7.
Visit www.charlotte-county-fl.toysfortots.org for details or email Jim Lamb at jimtoysfortots@gmail.com.
Both counties are seeking businesses and organizations requesting drop boxes for toys.
“It has not been an easy year and that has affected our placement of boxes,” said Karen Klass, coordinator for Charlotte County Toys for Tots. “We have many out there but are not all accessible to the general public.”
Charlotte State Bank & Trust again this year is accepting holiday donations to help brighten the season for area children in need. All six bank offices are collecting new toys, clothing and other “wish list” items on behalf of the Florida Guardian ad Litem program and the Salvation Army. These two prominent local charitable organizations will distribute the gifts in time for the holidays.
Guardian ad Litem gift trees are on display at the following Charlotte State Bank & Trust locations:
• Murdock office, 1100 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte
• North Port office, 4300 Aidan Lane, North Port
• Parkside office, 3002 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte
• Peachland office, 24163 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte
Salvation Army wish lists are at the following locations:
• Charlotte Harbor office, 23112 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor
• Punta Gorda office, 2331 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda
The names and ages of area children in need are written on wish list cards. Customers and visitors to the bank are invited to select one or more of the cards, purchase appropriate gifts for the children, then return the unwrapped gifts and wish lists to the bank office. The Salvation Army gift drives concludes on Dec. 4, while the Guardian ad Litem drive ends on Dec. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.