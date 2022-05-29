Florida Highway Patrol
PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

A North Fort Myers man died when a pickup truck overturned in Punta Gorda Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pickup was traveling south on William Drive around 11:20 p.m., approaching Still Lane, when it ran off the roadway and overturned in a ditch, a report stated.

One of the passengers, a 20-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital and pronounced deceased.

None of the other occupants of the vehicle, including the driver and two other passengers, were injured.

No one in the vehicle wore a seat belt, the report stated.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments