NORTH PORT — Time to tweak the North Port Aquatics Center.
After a decade of public input and delays, the $12 million waterpark opened in October.
Most of its activities closed by Nov. 3, with only a lap/competition pool staying open through March, when the entire place of lazy rivers, slides and kid things re-opens at spring break.
City recreation officials are now comparing an estimated $1 to run the facility, with about $200,000 coming in.
They will present those figures to the City Commission, asking for direction in holding costs and adjustments to pool hours, said Trish Wisner, assistant director for North Port Parks & Recreation.
Complaints had surfaced on not opening early enough … or closing too early, she said. Currently, the lap pool is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. six days, closed Wednesdays. Water aerobics and other activities are scheduled. Pool hours could be staggered or split to accommodate lifeguards and concession workers, which would offer longer pool days.
A report of the first few weeks gets presented at the Dec. 5 city commission hearing. It starts at 1 p.m.
“We’re getting there,” Wisner said of getting operation and work schedules in order.
Wisner provided a deeper dive of the waterpark on Thursday before the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
Aside from summaries on Warm Mineral Springs, the city’s social media information campaign, Halloween at city hall updates and the Dec. 7 Poinsettia Parade and Festival, Wisner had an overview of the aquatic center’s short run.
Advisory board members learned that nearly 4,000 had visited the pool complex — mostly North Porters — through mid-November. Employees sold 191 season passes. They took in $50,000 from tickets and $7,000 in concessions.
Wisner noted that the pool was built with the understanding it would lose money. But recreation and even city officials were surprised by the intensity of feedback from those upset by red ink.
One resident, Jeff Scott, addressed the Advisory Board with concerns Thursday, reading a list of complaints from his cellphone. Board member James Scheidel also voiced unease about the deficit.
And there were complaints about pool costs at a Nov. 5 town hall pairing city commissioners and those living at the West Villages.
Wisner understands the disquiet.
“But there were always concerns” about over-spending in the decade of planning for the pool, she said, adding materials and staffing are closely watched to hold expenses.
And a centerpiece recreation venue raises the city’s overall standing, Wisner said, creating positive ripples in the business community. And that’s “more difficult to measure.”
“It’s the public’s pool,” she added. “(We’re) looking for opportunities to be very diligent with tax dollars.”
