Anne Pflug has many fond memories of growing up on the island of Malta.
She recently published 14 short stories about her experiences in a new book called "Return to Malta: A travelogue and memoir."
Born in Malta, Pflug emigrated to the United State when she was 10. She has visited the country on many occasions and still has family there.
"It was a labor of love to write it," the author said. "I was inspired to write the book because all my friends have been encouraging me to do this and now, with cruise ships stopping at Malta frequently (before COVID), people are curious as to what this little island is about."
The book is written in a format that includes 14 chapters. Chapter one (day one) describes the view when the author returns to see her family.
"In my book, I incorporated my visits to make them a two week vacation, visiting interesting and unique places," Pflug said. "In doing so, I also remembered my childhood in those same places. I have been told that the book gives an interesting perspective and is a good read."
The following chapters describe tours of the small country which is located south of Italy and north of Libya, and a harbor cruise.
"The book is totally based on fact, as I remember it, and the photographs in my blog, annevisitsmalta.com were taken by myself."
To make it more interesting to readers, Pflug included areas of interest for tourists.
"I remembered my own experience as a child in those same places," she said. "What I did was combine several trips, which I usually took with a family member, my kids, or a friend, and combined them together to make a two week excursion for the book. I was living in Malta during the war and remember running down to the shelters when the sirens blared. It was a scary time."
One chapter describes Pflug bringing a friend who had never visited the island before.
The Venice resident said this is her first book.
She is planning on writing another book about the history of Malta.
"Malta is an island loaded with history," Pflug said. "It has archaeological temples older than Stonehenge and paintings by Caravaggio in the Cathedral. St. Paul was shipwrecked on the island during a tempest on his way to Rome to be martyred and he Christianized the whole island at that time. Malta also played an important role in the saving of Europe from the Saracens in the Middle Ages."
The book is dedicated to her late husband, George.
