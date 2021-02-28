North Port Social Services received some good news recently.
The department was awarded honorarium funds from The Patterson Foundation, a philanthropic organization that works to strengthen people and communities.
Each year, money from the Season of Sharing fundraiser covers crucial expenses for basic needs such as rental assistance, utility bills, childcare, transportation, or food vouchers to help families and individuals in the region get back on their feet following an unforeseen crisis.
In celebration of The Patterson Foundation’s decade of continuous support for the annual campaign, it has awarded North Port Social Services a one-time honorarium for their dedicated role in connecting Season of Sharing recipients with these much-needed funds from community donors.
Debra Jacobs, president and CEO of The Patterson Foundation, said in a press release, "The Patterson Foundation is proud to celebrate ten years of helping our neighbors in need through the Season of Sharing campaign. Without the many partners and agencies donating their time and resources, Season of Sharing would not be able to strengthen the thousands of people it serves in our community. Their efforts are more important than ever during the pandemic, as many in our region find themselves facing significant financial hardship for the first time in their lives."
Janet Carrillo, director of North Port Social Services, said North Port Social Services, as well as the City of North Port, are grateful for the philanthropic donation from the Foundation.
"This is such an amazing opportunity that The Patterson Foundation is providing to us," said Carrillo. "We are grateful to have received the means to allow us to create critical resources for our clients. The honorarium funds will be utilized to further assist our North Port residents. North Port Social Services plans to establish a Skills for Life' series of workshops, which will assist attendees in acquiring skills for money management, resume building, dressing for success, and employment interviewing.
"Through these efforts, attendees will learn skills which can provide a way to stabilize their housing, career, and overall future success. By providing a judgement-free, supportive environment, the workshops will encourage our clients to become self-sufficient, and in some cases, even 'break the cycle' of poverty and dependency."
The "Skills for Life" workshops are anticipated to begin in the summer of 2021.
For more information or to register for email updates, email Concepcion Roderiguez-Feliz, Housing and Life Skills Specialist at crodriguezfeliz@cityofnorthport.com.
Visit thepattersonfoundation.org to learn more.
