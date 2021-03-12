npbusiness031318d_C

The Rhonda Gustitus real estate team went all out with the baseball theme during the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce 2018 Business and Community Expo. This year's edition of the Expo is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 13, at George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA

NORTH PORT — The 35th annual North Port Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Expo is planned to take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.

“The Expo is designed to introduce local businesses and organizations to the community and allow them to showcase their products and services, said Bill Gunnin, executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. “The layout will be modified this year in accordance with CDC recommended social distancing guidelines.”

Presented by Worksite LLC, more than 20 promotional sponsors will be participating in the event.

The 2021 Business & Community Expo will host business and community booths promoting their products and services, free give-a-ways. raffle prizes and much more.

The Business & Community Expo is free to the public to attend. The first 300 attendees will receive a tote bag filled with goodies donated by chamber members.

Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments