PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County and North Port officials agreed Thursday a joint resolution is needed to forge ahead with new Interstate 75 interchanges between Kings Highway and Toledo Blade Boulevard.
The resolution of support would show the Florida Department of Transportation interchange staff a coordinated effort from the two boards.
"A joint resolution should be asked through each the city of North Port and Charlotte County," County Commissioner Bill Truex said at a meeting the boards held Thursday. "Also we need to reach out to Sarasota County and get this going as soon as possible because we can’t really wait 15 years for this. I don’t know about 12 either."
No official decisions were made at the meeting.
Additional interstate access would take pressure off the busy access point at Kings Highway and I-75.
Officials proposed a 12- to 15-year timeline to add either one or two new interchanges. Interchange projects often take decades to complete.
For years, local officials from both jurisdictions — and Sarasota County — have bounced the idea around to add interchanges in the areas of Raintree Boulevard or Yorkshire Street, which pass under Interstate 75, in North Port.
The project would have to go through FDOT, which oversees the interstate.
Both roads connect to Veterans Boulevard in Charlotte County, on the eastern and western regions of the roadway. Raintree also turns into Hillsborough Boulevard along the Charlotte County-North Port line.
North Port Planning and Zoning Manager Lori Barnes told commissioners the two staffs first have to get on the same page regarding planning verbiage before taking it further with FDOT.
"The first asks from FDOT are to get our planning documents and strategic plans, and our long-range transportation plans in agreement," Barnes said. "I think a joint resolution is a fabulous idea, but most important is our planning documents need to be consistent."
Currently, Charlotte County’s long-range transportation plan indicates a Raintree Boulevard interchange location, while North Port’s comprehensive plan lists a Yorkshire location.
"So, the verbiage needs to read Yorkshire Street and/or Raintree Boulevard," County Commission Vice Chair Christopher Constance said. "This way, it’s all on the table and we’re all in agreement that we’re looking at everything (regarding options)."
Barnes said that from there, the two boards' transportation staffs and planning staff need to work to request planning funds in the fall when the Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization, and the Sarasota/Manatee MPO, are accepting requests for project funding.
The MPO — made up of elected officials from various jurisdictions — organizes and prioritizes transportation projects with input from FDOT representatives.
"So we can get planning project funds for improvements to Veterans and Harbor boulevards and Raintree Boulevard," Barnes said.
The joint resolution of support will have to be approved by both boards separately before it becomes official.
Harbor Boulevard intersects with Veterans Boulevard but currently does not continue north into Hillsborough/Raintree Boulevard, which runs parallel with Veterans Boulevard.
North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke and Constance proposed roundabouts to provide access from Veterans Boulevard to Raintree Boulevard, as well as for Yorkshire Street and Veterans more to the west along the road.
"For Yorkshire Street and Veterans Boulevard (with a roundabout), you can do a type of pass off, or you can take it around, but it allows the people to exit either Yorkshire Street or go and exit Raintree Boulevard or continue on to Veterans," Luke said.
Constance added that there looks to be at least five entry points to the area immediately north of Veterans Boulevard.
"I’m not a transportation engineer, but my vision is I would like to not limit any of the current access but make it even better so anyone on Veterans can go anywhere they can go now, as well as Raintree," he said. "It looks like they have five entry points to that area. All five should be able to get into whatever that looks like so that drivers can go anywhere they want within that area."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.