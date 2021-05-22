A 61-year-old North Port driver died after his SUV went off Interstate 75 and crashed into a fence and tree Saturday morning.
The driver was traveling north on I-75, north of Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota, shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday when his vehicle went off the interstate.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man may have suffered from a medical incident prior to the crash.
