A 61-year-old North Port driver died after his SUV went off Interstate 75 and crashed into a fence and tree Saturday morning.

The driver was traveling north on I-75, north of Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota, shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday when his vehicle went off the interstate.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man may have suffered from a medical incident prior to the crash.

