Fire melted fence.JPG

A brush fire destroyed fences, a shed, and damaged a pool cage in the Domingo Park neighborhood of South Gulf Cove on March 30. North Port is the latest city to issue a ban for outside fires.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CHARLOTTE COUNTY FIRE AND EMS

NORTH PORT — Because of extraordinary brush fire hazards, the city of North Port is the latest local government to issue a ban on outdoor burning within city limits.

City Fire Chief Scott Titus determined this week that "an extraordinary fire hazard now exists due to the extreme drought conditions and the threat of wildfire," according to a release emailed Thursday by the city of North Port.

The outdoor burning ban will remain in place until rescinded. It bans all outdoor burning that has not been specifically permitted by the Florida Forest Service, including bonfires, campfires, and the burning of yard waste like leaves, branches and palm fronds. Fire pits and cooking pits are not permitted.

Outdoor cooking fires in charcoal or gas barbecue grills are permitted, "however extreme caution is urged with these devices as well. 

People are also warned against parking cars in tall grass, tossing a lighted cigarette, or causing sparks by hitting a rock with a lawnmower blade.

The regional conditions leading up to the burn ban include the area being 2.2 inches short of average rainfall for 2022, moisture in  vegetation is low, the Fire Danger Index for North Port has been consistently high or very high for the last few weeks, and there is no rain forecast in the next week.

"We encourage our citizens to inform each other of the ban to help prevent a fire," the release states.

Charlotte County issued a burn ban April 5. 

