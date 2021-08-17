NORTH PORT — Bruce Isbell believes it's time for North Port's FISH chapter to restart its engines.
Isbell, president FISH of North Port, hopes drivers will sign on to help those who are without transportation and need medical treatments or visits to their doctors.
For more than 15 years, Isbell committed to the nonprofit FISH chapter that provides transportation to North Port residents, primarily seniors, who need rides to their doctors and other medical appointments in North Port, Englewood and Venice.
North Port residents need to call by 3 p.m. on the previous day if they want a ride. FISH supports itself with donations, even small ones from riders.
In 2019, 40 FISH volunteers drove their clientele to 1,300 medical visits. Also, Tuesdays and Thursdays, volunteers drove North Port residents to grocery stores.
But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
"We did not want to put the (drivers) or clients at risk," Isbell said.
The goal now is to start driving in October.
Before the pandemic, about 40% of the drivers were winter residents. Isbell said he now has 12 year-round residents who are willing and able to drive those who are without transportation to their doctors.
"There's a lot of flexibility," Isbell said. "Drivers typically drive once a week."
FISH originated as a ministry of the Anglican Church in England in 1961 and came to the United States in 1964. FISH of North Port is just one of the local chapters that have been shepherding residents for decades to their medical appointments.
The Englewood chapter, which is independent of North Port, has been up and running. But it, too, needs additional drivers.
FISH of Englewood lost several volunteer drivers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now is down to five active drivers. Before COVID, 15 or more drivers volunteered. FISH of Englewood receives 30 to 40 calls a week from residents who need rides to their doctors.
"We've been taking care of them," said Sandy Metcalf, president of FISH of Englewood.
