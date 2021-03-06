NORTH PORT — When you have Major League Baseball training in your town every spring, it's a good idea to have a big-league accommodation for fans.
 
The Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton in North Port opened Dec. 17, 2020, and so far it has attracted plenty of business. On any given day, weekday or weekend, the place is bustling with guests, its parking lot popping with out-of-state license plates.
 
"The hotel’s occupancy has been consistent since opening," said Dan Harrison, general manager at the Hampton Inn & Suites. "We are fortunate and proud to be a resource to the community and have found that we were a much needed service in North Port and Southern Sarasota County."
 


Located just off U.S. 41 near Lowe's, the hotel has 100 guest rooms, two meeting rooms and a large event room, among other amenities.

"Our team has been providing such great service, it has placed our hotel in the top 5% of the Hampton Inn brand nationally," Harrison said. "We have a lobby bar, a heated outdoor pool, and 24-hour fitness center.

"Guests can host events in our sunlit meeting room or on the patio. Hot breakfast and WiFi are on us."

As the hotel's occupancy continues to grow, so does the need for quality employees.

"We were very lucky to find local talent to join our team and we are so proud of the hard work our 25 employees put in each and every day to help make our hotel a success," Harrison said. "We are still looking to grow our team in the housekeeping department and we’re currently offering walk-in interviews Monday through Friday."

With Warm Mineral Springs being just 10 minutes away and the Atlanta Braves spring training at CoolToday Park less than 15 minutes away, the hotel will provide much needed guestrooms.

As the city’s population surpasses 80,000 and with record building permits continuing to break ground all around the city, it's likely the project will spark hospitality development over the next decade along North Port business corridors, officials said.

The Hampton Inn & Suites is at 5664 Tuscola Blvd., North Port. Room rates are between $120-$250 per night. For more information, call 941-426-4770.

The North Port and Charlotte County chambers of commerce are planning an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the hotel is planned for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Everyone is invited to come check it out.

Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

