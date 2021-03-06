"Our team has been providing such great service, it has placed our hotel in the top 5% of the Hampton Inn brand nationally," Harrison said. "We have a lobby bar, a heated outdoor pool, and 24-hour fitness center.
"Guests can host events in our sunlit meeting room or on the patio. Hot breakfast and WiFi are on us."
"We were very lucky to find local talent to join our team and we are so proud of the hard work our 25 employees put in each and every day to help make our hotel a success," Harrison said. "We are still looking to grow our team in the housekeeping department and we’re currently offering walk-in interviews Monday through Friday."
With Warm Mineral Springs being just 10 minutes away and the Atlanta Braves spring training at CoolToday Park less than 15 minutes away, the hotel will provide much needed guestrooms.
As the city’s population surpasses 80,000 and with record building permits continuing to break ground all around the city, it's likely the project will spark hospitality development over the next decade along North Port business corridors, officials said.
The Hampton Inn & Suites is at 5664 Tuscola Blvd., North Port. Room rates are between $120-$250 per night. For more information, call 941-426-4770.
The North Port and Charlotte County chambers of commerce are planning an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the hotel is planned for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Everyone is invited to come check it out.
