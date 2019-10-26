North Port Library hosts Monday Halloween parade, Story Time for kids

NORTH PORT — A not-so-scary procession of the city's youngest ghosts and gobblins visits the North Port Public Library in their Halloween costumes on Monday.
At the end of a morning Story Time event, the boys and girls stroll past aisles of bookshelves during the library's indoor Halloween parade.
The special Halloween Story Time—set to begin at 10:30 a.m.—is geared for kids up to age 5.
When the parade begins later that morning, the children leave behind the toys and picture books and march toward the main library, past towering bookshelves and adults, some reading or working on computers, a crucial introduction to the wonder of public libraries.
Riley Ivol, youth services librarian at North Port Library, noted that allowing children to celebrate Halloween at the library helps them feel more comfortable going there to participate in educational activities.
"We welcome anyone that wants to use the resources here, or just wants to be a part of the community (here)," she said. "And introducing the kids to that concept at such a young age just gives them the idea that this is a safe space for them."
During the event, children also receive prizes such as pencils, pins and erasers.
Nothing all that scary.
